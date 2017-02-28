Army Paper Leak: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Takes Dig At PM Modi

The Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the leak of the Army examination question paper."The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister are busy canvassing as they want to win the elections at any cost. But see what is happening. Question papers meant for the Army recruitment are leaked. When these people cannot keep the question papers safe, then what can be said about the country's security?" Mr Thackeray questioned.Mr Thackeray's jibe came at a time when his party and former ally the BJP are locked in a fierce battle to control the cash-rich BMC, as both the parties fell short of numbers to capture power on their own.The question paper for recruitment to some lower level posts in the army was allegedly leaked in Maharashtra and Goa, leading to cancellation of the examination conducted by the Army Recruitment Board on Sunday. Thane police have so far arrested 21 accused in the case.Mr Thackeray was speaking on the occasion of the "Marathi Bhasha Diwas" which was celebrated on Monday by the Sena, commemorating the birth anniversary of noted Marathi litterateur late VV Shirwadkar, popularly known a 'Kusumagraj'.Attending a cultural event at Rang Sharda hall in suburban Bandra, he vowed to uphold the Marathi language and culture in the state.Mr Thackeray revealed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved setting up the memorial of Sena founder Bal Thackeray at the Mayor's bungalow in Shivaji Park in Central Mumbai."Today is really a noble day for us. Our corporation has given its nod for (setting up) Bal Thackeray's memorial at the Mayor's bungalow. This is a good development for the Marathi pride," he said.The BJP-led state government had already announced giving the Mayor's bungalow on a 30-year lease for the memorial.The Mayor's new residence is likely to be shifted to Byculla in South Mumbai.Earlier in the day, outgoing Sena corporators in the BMC accepted the proposal, pending due to the model code of conduct, of transferring the Mayor's bungalow for memorial.The election for the BMC was held on February 21 and counting of votes was done on February 23. Sena has emerged as the single largest party in the city hall winning 84 seats, followed by the BJP at 82.The Sena chief said Marathi language and culture would continue to thrive irrespective of few Marathi medium schools shutting down in Mumbai."Some reports have come to fore that Marathi schools are shutting down. But this is not the case. What is happening is Marathi people just want their progenies to speak fluent English."But speaking fluent English does not mean that people are forgetting Marathi. It can never be forgotten. It is going to live long, irrespective of whether Marathi schools remains functional or not," he said.