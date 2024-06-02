Malaika Arora's Sundays Are Incomplete Without Her Greens - See Pic

Malaika Arora likes to eat and drink healthy.

Malaika Arora is a big-time foodie at heart. From healthy bowls to desi treats, Malaika knows how to maintain balance. And, we can't thank her for teaching us the art of satiating our cravings without compromising on nutritional values. Don't believe us? Her latest Instagram entry is for you. On a fine Sunday afternoon, Malaika decided to enjoy a tall glass of drink. While travelling, the fitness icon has shared a picture of a glass of what looks like a matcha drink kept on a table beside a passport holder. Sharing the photo on Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Not without my greens." Too good, Malaika, too good.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's Instagram Stories here:

Healthy Drink Recipes To Try This Week

Loved Malaika Arora's idea of an ideal Sunday drink? Don't know about you, but we clearly did. And, here are a few healthy drink recipes that you can add to your daily routine. Read on.

1. Matcha Cucumber Lemonade

Nothing sounds more delicious than a refreshing drink on a hot summer day. The goodness of match and cucumber wins the race for an ideal beverage. Take a look at the recipe here.

2. Spinach Avocado Smoothie

Spinach and almond milk are a powerhouse of nutrients. You can also add avocado, green apple, frozen bananas and chia seeds to it. Here is your recipe.

3. Cucumber & Coriander Smoothie

Trust us, this drink will leave you with an instant cooling effect. Best part? It is a great way to detox your body. Recipe inside.

4. Mint Gur Sharbat

Mint has a high level of antioxidants and is one of the most versatile ingredients to incorporate into your meals during summer. This drink is also a healthy alternative to carbonated beverages. Recipe here.

5. Cucumber Kiwi Juice

Cucumber has always been a part of our summer diet. Courtesy: It has a high water content. Kiwi, apart from its nutritional properties, also gives a fancy twist to the drink. Check out the recipe here.

Which drink will you try first? Let us know in the comments below!