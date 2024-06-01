'Feel A Divine Energy': PM Modi's Note After Meditating At Vivekananda Rock Memorial

PM Modi meditated at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial for 45 hours

Union Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday shared a note by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, written after his meditation session at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari.

In his note, PM Modi wrote, "Visiting the 'Vivekananda Rock Memorial' at Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of India, I feel a divine energy. It is on this rock that Mother Parvati and Swami Vivekananda had meditated. Later, Eknath Ranade transformed this rock into a ‘Shila Smarak' that brought Swami Vivekananda's thoughts to life."

"It is my fortune that today, after so many years, as India embodies the values and ideals of Swami Vivekananda, I too have had the opportunity to meditate at this sacred place.

"My meditation at this 'Shila Smarak' is one of the unforgettable moments of my life. Sitting at the feet of 'Ma Bharati', I once again reaffirm my resolve that every moment of my life and every particle of my body will always be dedicated to the service of the nation," PM Modi wrote in the note.

"With wishes for the progress of the nation and the welfare of its citizens, I offer my utmost reverence to 'Ma Bharati'," he wrote.

The Prime Minister was on a spiritual sojourn from May 30 evening to June 1 evening, for nearly 45 hours.

He meditated through day and night at the same place where Swami Vivekananda did meditation, at the Dhyan Mandapam.

He was meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam, where Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'.

This coincides with the conclusion of polling for the final phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi concluded his election campaign in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Thursday, for the final phase of the general elections, which will be held on June 1.

The Prime Minister held around 206 election campaign events, including rallies and roadshows, in 75 days. He also did around 80 interviews with different news and media platforms.

The Prime Minister is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh.

Today marks the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election, which commenced on April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

