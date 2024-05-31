In Pics: PM Modi Meditates At Vivekananda Rock Memorial In Kanyakumari

PM Narendra Modi meditating at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening began his 45-hour-long meditation at the famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.

After wrapping up his hectic Lok Sabha election campaign, he reached the rock memorial by ferry service. Hours later, he started his meditation that will go on till June 1.

He is meditating at the "dhyan mandapam", the same spot where Swami Vivekananda had meditated in 1892 to get a clear vision of the future of India. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, the Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea.

The first visuals of PM Modi in Kanyakumari showed him meditating in front of a statue of philosopher-saint Swami Vivekananda.

Before starting his meditation, PM Modi was seen on the stairs leading to the mandapam that offers breathtaking views of the sea that surrounds the memorial from all sides.

Prime Minister Modi, who is aiming for a record third term, is likely to leave for Delhi on June 1, just three days ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election result.