PM Modi Meditates At Vivekananda Rock Memorial. See Pics, Video

The first visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditating in Kanyakumari showed the BJP leader in a trance in front of a statue of philosopher-saint Swami Vivekananda. PM Modi will meditate at the Vivekananda Rock memorial till Saturday evening.

The Prime Minister is meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam, the same spot where Swami Vivekananda had meditated in 1892 to get a clear vision of the future of India.

It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea and BJP leaders said the choice of Kanyakumari gives out a message of national unity.

The party today released pictures of the leader meditating at the memorial.

A separate video was also shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | PM Narendra Modi meditates at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari, where Swami Vivekananda did meditation. He will meditate here till 1st June. pic.twitter.com/cnx4zpGv5z — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

The Prime Minister, aiming to win his third term, arrived in Kanyakumari on Thursday evening and may leave for Delhi on June 1. The marathon Lok Sabha polls spread across seven phases, will close on June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election results, PM Modi had embarked on a similar spiritual journey in Uttarakhand. Back then, he was also photographed meditating in a holy cave near Kedarnath.