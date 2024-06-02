Industrialist Harsh Goenka's 10 Expectations From '3rd Term Of PM Modi'

Harsh Goenka on Sunday listed 10 expectations from PM Modi.

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka on Sunday listed 10 expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his third term in office.

Listing the expectations on microblogging platform X, Mr Goenka mentioned 'One Nation, One Election'; Uniform Civil Code; and Agricultural reforms, which he expects should be implemented during PM Modi's third term.

Also, he expects to see continued efforts to boost the economy through infrastructure and manufacturing, further push in digitalisation and growing India's global profile, and expansion in healthcare and education, among others.

What do I expect from the third term of PM Modi:



1. One nation one election

2. Uniform Civil Code

3. Agricultural reforms

4. Continued efforts to boost economy through infrastructure & manufacturing

5. Further push digitalisation

6. Expand healthcare & education

7. Job creation… — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 2, 2024

Further, Mr Goenka noted that in the third term of PM Modi, job creation along with labour reforms, and greater investments in energy and climate should be a priority.

Since being shared on X, the post has garnered over 55,000 views. Also, several users in the comment section shared their expectations from PM Modi's third term.

"Major investment in Railway, tax rationalisations for the middle class," a user wrote.

"How about adding a focus on renewable energy and sustainability? Imagine India leading the world in green tech and clean energy! Plus, more green jobs and a healthier planet for future generations," another user said.

