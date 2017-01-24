Akhilesh Yadav's First Day, First Show Hijacked By Controversial Minister

Setting aside his family and party troubles, Akhilesh Yadav today finally began his campaign for the Uttar Pradesh election but waded into another controversy.At his first rally in Sultanpur in central Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister shared the stage with Gayatri Prajapati, a controversial minister he had sacked for corruption but was forced to take back on father Mulayam Singh Yadav's insistence.He also had words of praise for the minister said to be close to his estranged father."Please do vote for him. Not only will he win but he will make others win too. His victory is very important," declared Akhilesh Yadav at the rally.He was derided by the BJP, which questioned, "Is Gayatri Prajapati Akhilesh Yadav's brand ambassador?"Gayatri Prajapati, 49, was the minister in charge of mining when he was sacked last year over corruption charges. An investigation was also ordered by the Allahabad High Court into alleged illegal mining on his watch.Weeks after sacking him, Akhilesh Yadav was forced to take him back on Mulayam Singh's say-so.Mr Prajapati returned to Akhilesh Yadav's cabinet, though in the transport department this time.After Akhilesh Yadav took over as Samajwadi Party president in a coup that received the Election Commission's stamp of approval days later, there was speculation that Mr Prajapati would not get a ticket to contest. But he did.Mr Prajapati is a backward caste leader and won from the Gandhi family stronghold of Amethi in 2012 by almost 10,000 votes. His rise in the Samajwadi Party has been meteoric since then, with Mulayam Singh favoring him.A week ago, a consignment of around 4,000 saris seized during election checks was traced to Mr Prajapati. The BJP alleges that the minister was shipping the Saris to his constituency as election freebies."Gayatri Prajapati is facing a corruption probe. The UP Chief Minister's statement to support him is a let-down for the people," said Keshav Prasad Maurya, who heads the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.There has been no response from the Chief Minister so far.