In Battleground Varanasi, PM Modi's Big Show vs Akhilesh Yadav's 7-Rally Blitz: 10 Points

UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav will end his campaign today with a flurry of rallies near Varanasi

Varanasi: It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi vs Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as campaigning ended in UP today with a final pitch for votes by parties. PM Modi held one rally and made strategic visits in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, where he was camped for the last three days. Akhilesh Yadav, seeking a second term, is addressing seven rallies through the day. At one rally, he took a swipe at PM Modi for his long stay in Varanasi. At his rally, the Prime Minister called Mr Yadav anti-farmer.