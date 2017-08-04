Actor Salman Khan Signs Bail Bond In Jodhpur Court In Arms Act Case The charges against Salmna Khan were that he had illegally used his weapons to kill two black buck deer in a village close to Jodhpur in 1998 when he was shooting for the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Arms Act Case: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appeared before the Jopdhpur court today. Jodhpur: Bollywood actor Salman Khan who arrived in Jodhpur today by a chartered flight headed straight to a court where he was suppose to appear before the judge in a case related to the violation of Arms Act.



Mr Khan spent five minutes in the court during which the judge asked him general questions regarding his name and address, to which he responded calmly. He produced and signed a bail bond of Rs 20,000.



"It is a routine procedure of the court and every accused is required to appear before the appellate court once. We have also followed the procedure," Mr Khan's advocate Hastimal Saraswat told the media.



The charges against the 50-year-old actor were that he had illegally used his weapons to kill two black buck deer in a village close to Jodhpur in 1998 when he was shooting for the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.



by a trail court - a verdict that the state government has challenged.



He had to appear in the court on July 6 for verification of bail bonds of Rs 20,000 submitted by him in the case but due to security reasons he sought an exemption from appearance after which the hearing was adjourned till today.



Additional Sessions Judge SP Parik, after verification of documents and the bail bonds, has now listed the matter for hearing on October 5.



