Watch: Salman Khan Playfully Spars With Dubai-Based YouTuber: 'That Hug Hurt'

Dubai-based YouTuber Rashid Belhasa, also known as Moneykicks, playfully sparred with Bollywood actor Salman Khan and shared a video of the moment on Instagram. In the clip, the 'Dabangg' actor and Mr Belhasa engaged in a lighthearted and humorous interaction. The two pretended to punch each other, before ending the "fight" with a warm hug. "My older brother, I was sparring with him, you might think he was wrestling with me, but he was just hugging me but that hug hurt," Mr Belhasa wrote while sharing the fun video.

In the clip, set in a home-like space, Salman Khan playfully has a mock fight with the YouTuber. The actor pretends to punch Ms Belhasa, while the YouTuber hilarious hides his face in response. The clip ends with the two sharing a hug.

Watch the video below:

Mr Belhasa shared the video just a few hours back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 2.8 million views and over 160,000 likes. The post also garnered numerous comments.

"The one with the golden heart and the elder brother of all, Salman Bhaijaan, is the heart of all," wrote one user. "It's very beautiful to see both of your relationships, and I am very happy," commented another.

"OMG, they both are looking so cute," expressed a third user. "Did you get scared of Salman bhai's hug?" jokingly asked another.

Several users also flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

According to the South China Morning Post, Rashid Belhasa is the son of billionaire Saif Ahmed Belhasa - one of the wealthiest entrepreneurs in the UAE. He currently lives in a sprawling mansion in Dubai which has become a tourist attraction frequented by many A-list celebrities, including Lionel Messi, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Mr Belhasa owns a trainer collection made of highly sought-after pairs of Air Jordans and Yeezys, among other brands. He started gaining popularity on YouTube back in 2016 when he began making videos showing off his trainers to celebrities who visited his house.

In 2021, Mr Belhasa stepped into a professional boxing ring for the first time. He won by unanimous decision against fellow Emirati YouTuber Anas Elshayib.