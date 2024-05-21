'One GOAT, One BoAt': Internet Reacts As Aman Gupta Meets Salman Khan In Dubai

The duo met in Dubai.

Aman Gupta, Co-founder of BoAt and Shark Tank India judge, recently met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Dubai and took to social media to share pictures from an event.

"Uii Maaa, Salman Khan. Amar Prem nahee Aman Prem. #AndazApnaApna," reads the caption of the entrepreneur's post. In some pictures, the duo is seen chatting together while another picture shows them posing for a selfie.

Mr Gupta's post was shared a day ago and has amassed over 1.7 lakh likes.

"Industry ka Bhai with Bollywood k Bhai.... Let's ready to break a big ," said a user.

Another added, "Dabang of Bollywood and Dabang of Shark Tank"

"So when is salmaan Bhai launching you into the movies," commented a user.

"OMG ! My two favorites in one frame One teenage crush and other mid age crush," remarked a person.

A user wrote, "Shark with tiger , rare combo i must say"

"One GOAT, one boAt," another user said.

Mr Gupta's wife, Piya, also took to Instagram to share a picture with the 58-year-old actor. She said that meeting Mr Khan was like "stepping back into the 90s." She wrote in the caption, "Grown up watching his movies, and still watching after 30 odd years! Meeting Salman was like stepping back into the 90s - nostalgia overload! Grateful for the chance to chat and relive those iconic moments. Here's to timeless entertainment and to many more years of blockbuster memories!"

Meanwhile, Aman Gupta won the 'Best Celebrity Creator Award' at the National Creators Award 2024 ceremony. In a post on Instagram, the judge on Shark Tank India is seen with the award. "The words 'Government of India', the 'National Emblem' and the title 'National award'... Man this award hits different," he wrote in the caption of the post.