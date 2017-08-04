Aadhaar Must For Death Certificate From October 1 To Prevent Identity Fraud

Highlights Centre says it will prevent identity fraud, reduce redundant documents In case of no Aadhaar card, applicant has to submit certificate saying so Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Assam to be exempt from the rule

The Aadhaar number has been made mandatory for the registration of death from October 1, the home ministry announced on Friday, saying the 12-digit identification number would prevent identity fraud. The rule will come into force across the country except Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya.Under the new rule, applications for a death certificate would have to provide the Aadhaar number, or enrollment number of the dead person.In case the person did not have an Aadhaar number, the home ministry said the applicant will have to give a certificate that the dead person did not have an Aadhaar number "to the best of his/her knowledge". The home ministry, however, warned that a false declaration given by the applicant would be treated as an offence,The applicant's Aadhaar number, as well that of the dead person's spouse and parents would, however, have to be provided.The office of the Registrar General, which functions under the home ministry, said the use of Aadhaar will result in ensuring accuracy of the details provided by the relatives or dependents or acquaintances of those who have died."It will provide an effective method to prevent identity fraud. It will also help in recording the identity of the deceased person. Further, it will obviate the need for producing multiple documents to prove the identity of the deceased person," a home ministry spokesperson said.