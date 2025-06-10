How To Cancel Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID And Other Official Documents After Death Of Holder

The death of a family member brings emotional challenges, but it also comes with the responsibility of managing their official documents and IDs such as PAN card, Aadhaar card and voter ID card. Legal heirs often find themselves uncertain about what they are supposed to do with these documents - whether to retain them, surrender them or destroy them. While there are no universal rules for handling such documents, it is imperative to note that these documents can be misused for fraud, scams or even illegal financial transactions. It is important to know how to properly handle these IDs after someone's death.

So, here's a detailed guide on how to deal with different government documents, such as PAN, Aadhaar, passport, etc, of someone who has passed away:

Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar number serves as proof of identity and proof of address. It is often linked to critical services like LPG subsidies, scholarships and EPF accounts.

Currently, there is no provision to deactivate or cancel the Aadhaar card of a deceased individual. However, to ensure the deceased Aadhaar is not misused, one must secure the biometric data associated with Aadhaar by locking the person's credentials through the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website.

PAN Card

PAN card is essential for filing income tax returns, operating bank and demat accounts, and completing financial transactions. Thus, the PAN must be retained till all such accounts, where quoting the PAN is mandatory, are closed. In case of filing ITRs, the PAN must be held till the tax return has been filed and processed by the Income Tax department. The I-T department has the right to re-open assessments up to 4 years, including the current assessment years.

Once matters related to closing accounts have been taken care of, you can surrender the PAN of the deceased person to the income tax department. To surrender a PAN card, write an application to the Assessing Officer (AO) under whose jurisdiction the PAN is registered. Include the deceased's name, PAN, date of birth, and a copy of the death certificate.

Voter ID

You can cancel the voter ID of a deceased person by filling out Form 7 under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. Just visit a local election office, submit Form 7 along with a copy of the death certificate. The name will be removed from the voters' list upon processing.

Passport

In case of a passport, it is not mandatory to surrender or cancel it upon the holder's demise. However, once it expires, it automatically becomes invalid.

Driving License

There is no provision for surrender or cancellation of the driver's license of the deceased. However, each state has its own regulations for the issuance and cancellation of driving licenses. It is advisable to inquire with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for specific procedures. Further, heirs may also confirm the state-specific process of transferring a vehicle registered in the deceased's name to his / her name.

