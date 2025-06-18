No Aadhaar, No Tatkal Ticket: How To Verify Your Aadhaar In IRCTC App

From July 1, 2025, Aadhaar authentication will be mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets, according to a recent Railway Ministry announcement. In a circular dated June 10, 2025, the ministry informed all zones that this decision was made "to ensure that the benefits of the Tatkal Scheme are received by the common end users." "With effect from 01-07-2025, tickets under the Tatkal scheme can be booked through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)/ its app only by Aadhaar authenticated users," the ministry said.

Subsequently, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication shall also be made compulsory for Tatkal bookings from July 15, 2025, onwards.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is encouraging users to link and authenticate their Aadhaar card with their IRCTC accounts, streamlining the ticket booking process. This verification aims to enhance security and convenience for travellers.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Authenticating Aadhaar in Your IRCTC Account:

1. Visit the official IRCTC website or App and log in using your account credentials.

2. Go to 'My Account' and select 'Authenticate User'.

3. Enter your PAN Card Number, Aadhaar number or Virtual ID.

4. Click on 'Verify Details'.

5. Enter the one-time password (OTP) received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Check the consent checkbox and click 'Submit' to authenticate.

If the authentication fails, double-check the details entered and try again. The authentication status can be verified under the "Authenticate User" link in the "My Account" section.

Linking an Aadhaar Number to Your IRCTC Account:

1. Visit the official IRCTC portal.

2. Log in using your credentials.

3. Click "Link Aadhaar" under the "profile tab."

4. Enter your name as it appears on your Aadhaar card and enter your Aadhaar number.

5. Check the box and click 'Send OTP'.

6. Enter the OTP sent to your registered phone number and click 'Verify OTP'.

7. KYC details will be fetched from Aadhaar. Click 'Update' to complete the verification.

A pop-up message will confirm successful Aadhaar verification and KYC details update.

Important Considerations: