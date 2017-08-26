Cop Killed After Terrorists Attack Police Building In Kashmir, Firing On

A policeman was killed and six others were injured in a terror attack early this morning at district police lines in south Kashmir's Pulwama.In predawn attack, at least three heavy armed attackers stormed the police lines where hundreds of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel are stationed, police said.After forcing their entry into the police building, terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing and lobbed grenades. One policeman was killed and six others including 3 CRPF personnel were injured.Officials said they are evacuating policemen from the building where terrorists are holed up and also adjacent buildings before they start a flush out operation.Initial reports suggest, terrorists are firing from a three story police building and many policemen are trapped there. Officials, however, said there is no hostage like situation."We are evacuating people. Both CRPF and Jammu & Kashmir (personnel) are stationed in police lines," said Munir Ahmad Khan, Inspector General of Police.