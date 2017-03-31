29 Indian Workers Rescued From Saudi Arabia: Sushma Swaraj

The government has rescued 29 Indian workers from Saudi Arabia and is also paying for their flight tickets, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday night.Ms Swaraj was approached by Telangana minister K T Rama Rao who had sought her intervention in the rescue of the 29 migrant workers from the state held in captivity by a company in Saudi Arabia."We have rescued those 29 workers from Saudi Arabia. We are paying for their air tickets as well," Ms Swaraj tweeted.Mr Rao, who is Telangana's NRI Affairs and IT Minister, had written to Swaraj sharing a media report which said the workers were held in captivity without any food or basic amenities and that the company had demanded USD 50,000 from each of the employees before allowing them to leave.