IIFA Awards 2017: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli, This Time In New York. See Pic

Anushka Sharma is perhaps in New York to attend that upcoming IIFA awards, where she has been joined by Virat Kohli

All India | Written by | Updated: July 12, 2017 20:50 IST
155 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IIFA Awards 2017: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli, This Time In New York. See Pic

Anushka and Virat spotted in New York (courtesy anushkasharma.club)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Anushka and Virat will reportedly attend IIFA awards together
  2. The two were spotted on the streets of New York
  3. IIFA awards are scheduled for July 15
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, once again. Anushka and Virat have been spotted together in New York and a picture of the two has been shared on the Internet on Wednesday evening. In the photograph, which is quickly going viral, Anushka and Virat can be seen on the side-lines of a busy street. Dressed casually - the duo stepped out keeping the unpredictable weather in mind - Virat carries an umbrella in the photo. There are reports doing the rounds that Anushka is in the Big Apple to attend the upcoming IIFA awards, where she will be joined by her cricketer boyfriend. International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards is scheduled to be held in New York's MetLife Stadium on the evening of July 15, which is Monday morning in India.

There you go.
 
 

Virushka raising the temperature at NYC!

A post shared by Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma.club) on



It is only this month that Anushka and Virat were spotted on a lunch date in Bengaluru. The duo were wardrobe coordinated and all we can say is 'so cool!' Meanwhile, the Internet went into a meltdown.
 


Anushka, who resides in Mumbai, where also most of her work commitments are, flew to Bengaluru in April to be by Virat's side, who was recuperating from shoulder injury.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's romance stretches over a timeline of four years, starting 2013. The star couple briefly parted ways in 2015 but began making public appearances together March 2016 onwards. Virat and Anushka spent Christmas together in Dehradun and were special guests at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's destination wedding. In May this year, Anushka and Virat walked into Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's engagement reception hand-in-hand.

Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal, releasing on August 4. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will get busy as the captain of Team India for the India-Sri Lanka series, starting July 26.
 

Trending

Share this story on

155 Shares
ALSO READActor Dileep Wanted Actress Assaulted, Nude Photos Clicked, Allege Police
anushka sharmvirat kohliIIFA awards 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersMOM Movie ReviewSpiderman HomecomingMoto E4 Plus launchedJio Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................