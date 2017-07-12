IIFA Awards 2017: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli, This Time In New York. See Pic

Highlights
- Anushka and Virat will reportedly attend IIFA awards together
- The two were spotted on the streets of New York
- IIFA awards are scheduled for July 15
There you go.
It is only this month that Anushka and Virat were spotted on a lunch date in Bengaluru. The duo were wardrobe coordinated and all we can say is 'so cool!' Meanwhile, the Internet went into a meltdown.
#anushkasharma spotted with #viratkohli In Bangalore yesterday.
Anushka, who resides in Mumbai, where also most of her work commitments are, flew to Bengaluru in April to be by Virat's side, who was recuperating from shoulder injury.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's romance stretches over a timeline of four years, starting 2013. The star couple briefly parted ways in 2015 but began making public appearances together March 2016 onwards. Virat and Anushka spent Christmas together in Dehradun and were special guests at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's destination wedding. In May this year, Anushka and Virat walked into Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's engagement reception hand-in-hand.
Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal, releasing on August 4. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will get busy as the captain of Team India for the India-Sri Lanka series, starting July 26.