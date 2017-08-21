10 Facts About Lt Col Purohit, Main Accused In 2008 Malegaon Blast Case

Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit has served in counter-terrorism operations unit in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi: On September 29, 2008, two bombs fitted on a motorcycle exploded, killing seven people and injuring over 100 in Maharashtra's Malegaon, around 270 km from Mumbai. Initial investigations brought a hardline pro-Hindu group, Abhinav Bharat, under the scanner and led to several arrests. Among them were Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Army officer Lt Col Prasad Srikant Purohit who were arrested that year, and charged with plotting the blasts. The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Sadhvi Pragya in April this year, but rejected Lt Col Purohit's plea, saying the charges against him were of "grave nature". Three days later, he moved the Supreme Court which today granted him bail.