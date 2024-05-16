5-Year-Old Girl Tragically Dies After Getting Strangled By 'Swing' Set In US

Authorities have determined this heartbreaking incident to be a tragic accident.

Five-year-old Aurora Masters tragically lost her life in Fort Collins, Colorado. While playing on her swing set last week, a terrible accident occurred. According to authorities, Aurora became entangled in the swing set and sustained fatal injuries, USA Today reported.

The Fort Collins Police Department responded quickly and provided medical attention until emergency medical services arrived. Despite their efforts and treatment at a local hospital, Aurora died on May 11th.

"She pulled her little plastic slide over to where her swing was and somehow got caught up in the swing, and the swing strangled her," Aurora's great-aunt Brenda Kennedy, who organized a GoFundMe after the girl was hospitalized, told Denver Fox affiliate KDVR.

Authorities have determined this heartbreaking incident to be a tragic accident. After a thorough review, the Fort Collins Police Department found no evidence of wrongdoing and closed the case. Our thoughts remain with Aurora's family during this difficult time.

In the wake of this heartbreaking loss, Aurora's family established a GoFundMe account to help with funeral and memorial service costs. They aim to honour her bright spirit by donating the remaining funds to charities that reflect Aurora's short but beautiful life.

"Our family continues to feel your love and support as we move into the next phase," Kennedy said. "Our sweet Aurora Rae (Ray of sunshine as many of you have told us) is continuing evaluations to maximize her ability to donate her organs and tissues."

A glowing tribute from her great-aunt Brenda Kennedy described Aurora as a "ray of sunshine." Thanks to community support, the GoFundMe has already reached $25,000 of its $30,000 goal.

"Thank you for all your love expressions to our family," Kennedy wrote. "You are sustaining our hearts!"



