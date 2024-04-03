Pragya Thakur Pulled Up By Court For Skipping Malegaon Trial Hearing

Ms Thakur is the accused number 1 in the case.

Less than a month after issuing a bailable warrant against her for her repeated absence in hearings related to the 2008 Malegaon blast case, a special court in Mumbai has pulled up BJP MP Pragya Thakur once again.

Ms Thakur, who is the prime accused in the case, gave the hearing a miss on Wednesday as well and the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court observed that her continued absence is hampering the trial. The Bhopal MP has repeatedly cited health reasons for not attending the hearings and the court has now directed the NIA to submit a status report on her health condition by Monday, April 8.

The BJP leader, who was given bail in the case on health grounds, has often been spotted playing cricket and basketball and dancing. She had also skipped going to court earlier after being admitted to a hospital, but had attended a public event the same day.

On September 29, 2008, an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle had exploded near a mosque in Maharashtra's Malegaon, killing 10 people and injuring over 100. Ms Thakur is accused number 1 in the case and she and six others are being tried under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Issuing the bailable warrant against Ms Thakur on March 11, the court had noted, "It was specifically directed that the accused No.1 (Thakur) remain present on March 11, along with medical certificates, considering her last application. Despite aforesaid directions neither she is present nor the original medical certificate is produced on record."

Her lawyer had told the court that her doctor in Bhopal had said she was feeling dizzy and could travel at her own risk.

The court had cancelled the bailable warrant after the BJP leader had appeared before it on March 22.

(With PTI inputs)