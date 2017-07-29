Man Shot Dead In Gurgaon In Road Rage Incident: Police

In an apparent case of road rage, a man was allegedly shot dead by four persons on the Jharsa Road in Sector-15 in Gurgaon, police said.They said Jitendra Rana's SUV was overtaken by four people who were in another car at the Royal Green liquor shop."The accused had allegedly blocked the way of the SUV and involved in an altercation with Rana. It reached to such a level that four of them snatched the license pistol of Rana and shot him," they said.Gurgaon Police chief PRO ACP Manish Sehgal said Mr Rana was taken to the civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.An FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered with the civil line police station, police said.They said Mr Rana was associated with a private TV news channel for the past one month and had also taken distribution franchisee for a tea company in Gurgaon.Police have procured CCTV footage of the area for further robe.