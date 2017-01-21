Hours Before Arvind Kejriwal's Goa Rally, Party Prepares With Jam Session

AAP's 'Dance for Democracy' team took over once the musicians were done rehearsing for the rally

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is landing in Goa to hold eight rallies for over three days. As NDTV made their way up to the two-bedroom flat that is the party office in Panjim, just hours before the rally, one could hear what sounded like a jam session. As the door to the room opened, a cheerful scene played out. Party volunteers were rehearsing the AAP song while some others were practicing dance moves for the rally just a few hours later.Lloyd, a 26-year-old resident of Goa, strummed the guitar and said that he joined the party when he found it difficult to get a job in Goa in spite of having a degree in law."Goa is a land of music and enjoyment. We don't need to make big speeches. Music reaches the people. That's why I wrote this song," he said.Once the music team was done with their preparations, the dance team took over. From somersaults to 'slow-mo' steps, the AAP dancers had it all."We started this from Delhi during the 5 saal Kejriwal campaign. We call our team Dance for Democracy. I was Shaimak Davar's student but never took dance seriously. When AAP happened, I thought why not put a team together and add to the campaign," Anand, a volunteer from Delhi, said.As NDTV left the party office to catch Arvind Kejriwal at the airport, the Aam Aadmi Party team broke for lunch. They said they would meet us at the rally.