Hours Before Arvind Kejriwal's Goa Rally, Party Prepares With Jam Session

Lloyd, a 26-year-old resident of Goa, strummed the guitar and said that he joined the party when he found it difficult to get a job in Goa in spite of having a degree in law.
"Goa is a land of music and enjoyment. We don't need to make big speeches. Music reaches the people. That's why I wrote this song," he said.
Once the music team was done with their preparations, the dance team took over. From somersaults to 'slow-mo' steps, the AAP dancers had it all.
"We started this from Delhi during the 5 saal Kejriwal campaign. We call our team Dance for Democracy. I was Shaimak Davar's student but never took dance seriously. When AAP happened, I thought why not put a team together and add to the campaign," Anand, a volunteer from Delhi, said.
As NDTV left the party office to catch Arvind Kejriwal at the airport, the Aam Aadmi Party team broke for lunch. They said they would meet us at the rally.