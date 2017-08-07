Raksha Bandhan 2017: Here’s How Celebrities are Celebrating Rakhi With Lots of Delicious Mithai

Highlights Indians across the world are celebrating this festival today The occasion literally translates to bond of protection' Bollywood celebrities managed to meet their siblings on this day

Happy Raksha Bandhan! Indians across the world are celebrating this festival today on 7th August 2017. This auspicious day marks the bond of love, protection and faith between siblings. The occasion that literally translates to 'bond of protection', is a pledge of a brother to protect his sister from all the troubles in life. This festival brings together the most important relationship to shower love and gifts, lots of sweets and a promise to hold on to each other at good and bad times.

While everyone is celebrating this festival with much fervour, our Bollywood celebrities, despite their busy schedules, are leaving no stone unturned to meet their brothers and sisters to wish them on this holy occasion. Here are some of the celebrities who managed to get together with their siblings today -

Genelia D'Souza

Genelia posted a picture of her baby brother Nigel D'Souza and herself during her Mehendi, where she wrote a heartfelt note to him, captioned it as, "Sometimes we need people to just be there.. Not to fix anything or do anything in particular but just to let u know your being cared for and supported... That is You, My lil Baby Brother-My Life Support #happyrakshabandhan" Take a look at the picture. The actress is being fed by her loving brother in the picture.

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

Bipasha Basu Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu Singh Grover celebrated her Raksha Bandhan with ace designer Rocky S giving out a sweet message to him and everybody who is celebrating this day. She posted a picture saying, "Lucky are the girls who are blessed with amazing brothers. I am too. @rockystarofficial you are my friend, my true brother, my rock - forever.

Thank you for loving me and protecting me from everything always. I would not be this strong girl I am today...without you. I love you lots. Happy Rakhi to All"

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

Varun Sharma

The Fukrey star Varun Sharma celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his elder sister. He posted a picture of his sister tying rakhi on his wrist while he is holding a plate full of Kaju ki Katli. Looks like the borther-sister duo loves this sweet. Varun captioned the picture as, "Happy #Rakshabandhan Di!! Love you to the Moon and Back!! You are my Strength!!"Take a look at the picture here:

A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

Kunal Khemu

Kunal Khemu looks excited and happy posing with his little sister Karishma Khemu in the picture posted by the actor. He captioned it, "Love you little one @karishmakemmu #happyrakshabandhanto all"

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

Tulsi Kumar

Ace singer Tulsi Kumar also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her sister Khushali Kumar and brother Bhushan Kumar and posted this happiness on social media. This cute Boomerang video of them showing off their gifts and Bhushan Kumar gorging on sweets will surely make your day. Take a look at her post.

A post shared by Tulsi Kumar (@tulsikumar15) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

Many other celebrities are observing this day with their brothers and sisters. No matter what, these celebrities managed to take out time and celebrated Raksha Bandhan with much spirit.