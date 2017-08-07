Raksha Bandhan 2017: Here’s How Celebrities are Celebrating Rakhi With Lots of Delicious Mithai

Highlights
- Indians across the world are celebrating this festival today
- The occasion literally translates to bond of protection'
- Bollywood celebrities managed to meet their siblings on this day
While everyone is celebrating this festival with much fervour, our Bollywood celebrities, despite their busy schedules, are leaving no stone unturned to meet their brothers and sisters to wish them on this holy occasion. Here are some of the celebrities who managed to get together with their siblings today -
Genelia D'Souza
Genelia posted a picture of her baby brother Nigel D'Souza and herself during her Mehendi, where she wrote a heartfelt note to him, captioned it as, "Sometimes we need people to just be there.. Not to fix anything or do anything in particular but just to let u know your being cared for and supported... That is You, My lil Baby Brother-My Life Support #happyrakshabandhan" Take a look at the picture. The actress is being fed by her loving brother in the picture.
Bipasha Basu Singh Grover
Bipasha Basu Singh Grover celebrated her Raksha Bandhan with ace designer Rocky S giving out a sweet message to him and everybody who is celebrating this day. She posted a picture saying, "Lucky are the girls who are blessed with amazing brothers. I am too. @rockystarofficial you are my friend, my true brother, my rock - forever.
Thank you for loving me and protecting me from everything always. I would not be this strong girl I am today...without you. I love you lots. Happy Rakhi to All"
Varun Sharma
The Fukrey star Varun Sharma celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his elder sister. He posted a picture of his sister tying rakhi on his wrist while he is holding a plate full of Kaju ki Katli. Looks like the borther-sister duo loves this sweet. Varun captioned the picture as, "Happy #Rakshabandhan Di!! Love you to the Moon and Back!! You are my Strength!!"Take a look at the picture here:
Kunal Khemu
Kunal Khemu looks excited and happy posing with his little sister Karishma Khemu in the picture posted by the actor. He captioned it, "Love you little one @karishmakemmu #happyrakshabandhanto all"
Tulsi Kumar
Ace singer Tulsi Kumar also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her sister Khushali Kumar and brother Bhushan Kumar and posted this happiness on social media. This cute Boomerang video of them showing off their gifts and Bhushan Kumar gorging on sweets will surely make your day. Take a look at her post.
Many other celebrities are observing this day with their brothers and sisters. No matter what, these celebrities managed to take out time and celebrated Raksha Bandhan with much spirit.