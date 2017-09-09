6 to 8 Million Indians Suffer from Celiac Disease: Go Gluten-Free to Manage the Condition

Highlights Celiac disease is now seen as one of the emerging health epidemics 6 to 8 Million Indians Suffer from it The only way to manage the condition better is to go gluten-free

According to experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, celiac disease affects close to six to eight million people in India. Celiac disease must not be confused with gluten allergy or its intolerance. The condition is the one where gluten consumption may cause damage to the small intestine. It is a kind of an autoimmune disorder occurring in people who are genetically predisposed. It is estimated that every 1 in 100 people suffers from celiac disease. Experts believe that the condition remains highly under-reported in the country.

"The biggest impediment in prevention and treatment of Celiac disease is the limited awareness about it and its causes," Govind Makharia, Professor (Department of Gastroenterology and Human Nutrition) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said in a statement on Friday.

Celiac disease is now seen as one of the emerging health epidemics, therefore creating awareness and educating people about the disease is the need of the hour. Some of the previous studies have noted that the prevalence of celiac disease is greater in North India, followed by the North East India. The disease was found to be less common in the Southern states.

In a bid to discuss and explore the best ways to address the challenges faced by patients with Celiac disease, the AIIMS in association with the Indian Society of Gastroenterology (ISG), International Society for the Study of Celiac Disease (ISSCD), and the Asia-Pacific Association of Gastroenterology (APAGE) has organised the 17th International Celiac Disease Symposium (ICDS) beginning Friday, which will continue till Septemeber 10. Delegates from 27 different countries including US, Europe, Africa and Asia are expected to participate in the symposium.

Celiac Disease Management

The only way to manage the condition better is to ensure consuming a strict gluten-free diet. Therefore, a person with celiac disease must stay away from items like wheat, rye, semolina, durum, malt and barley. You may make a habit of checking labels at the back of packed products to check traces of gluten in it. Items like canned soups, condiments, salad dressings, candies, pastas, et cetera may contain gluten.

Gluten free ingredients

Just because you are supposed to go gluten-free doesn't meant you can't have variety in your meals. Most of the dishes that are prepared using gluten-rich foods can easily be cooked with the help of gluten-free ingredients like rice, sorghum, quinoa, amaranth, bajra, ragi and buckwheat.

Inputs from IANS



