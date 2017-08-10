Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Preview - Akshay Kumar And Bhumi Pednekar Are Set To Present Their Anokhi Love Story

Finally, Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, hits the screens tomorrow (August 11). The Shree Narayan Singh-directed film stars Bhumi Pednekar opposite Akshay. The theme of the film is similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and deals with the issues of sanitation and lack of toilets in India, especially in rural areas. Akshay plays Keshav while Bhumi features as Jaya, his wife. Soon after her marriage, Jaya is introduced to the lota gang, a group of women who defecate in the open. Jaya retaliates and leaves Keshav's home due to the absence of proper toilet at his residence. Later, Keshav takes Jaya's cause forward and convinces his family and the people of his town to build toilets.
Highlights
- The film highlights the issues of sanitation and lack of toilets in India
- Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar have rooted for Akshay's film
- The trailer got over 15 million views in just 2 days
Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and many others have rooted for Akshay's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
The trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha broke major records. Within just two days of its release, it became the 'highest viewed Bollywood trailer' on Facebook. On YouTube, it got over 15 million views. "Everywhere we are going and whoever we are speaking to now, is only raving about the trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. This film has all those qualities and we are very excited to present this film to the audiences," Shital Bhatia, co-producer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha said, reported news agency IANS.
Watch the trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha here.
PM Modi also tweeted about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
Good effort to further the message of cleanliness. 125 crore Indians have to continue working together to create a Swachh Bharat. https://t.co/C0XKPpguW7— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2017
Box office India predicts that the film will get 'decent opening.' The report states that opening day collection of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is likely to be between Rs 12-15 crore, which is similar to Akshay's past releases - Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom and Jolly LLB 2.