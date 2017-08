Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Preview - Akshay Kumar And Bhumi Pednekar Are Set To Present Their Anokhi Love Story

Highlights The film highlights the issues of sanitation and lack of toilets in India Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar have rooted for Akshay's film The trailer got over 15 million views in just 2 days

Good effort to further the message of cleanliness. 125 crore Indians have to continue working together to create a Swachh Bharat. https://t.co/C0XKPpguW7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2017

Finally, Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha , hits the screens tomorrow (August 11). The Shree Narayan Singh-directed film stars Bhumi Pednekar opposite Akshay. The theme of the film is similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and deals with the issues of sanitation and lack of toilets in India, especially in rural areas. Akshay plays Keshav while Bhumi features as Jaya, his wife. Soon after her marriage, Jaya is introduced to thegang, a group of women who defecate in the open. Jaya retaliates and leaves Keshav's home due to the absence of proper toilet at his residence. Later, Keshav takes Jaya's cause forward and convinces his family and the people of his town to build toilets.Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh , Arjun Kapoor and many others have rooted for Akshay'sThe trailer ofbroke major records. Within just two days of its release, it became the 'highest viewed Bollywood trailer' on Facebook. On YouTube, it got over 15 million views. "Everywhere we are going and whoever we are speaking to now, is only raving about the trailer of. This film has all those qualities and we are very excited to present this film to the audiences," Shital Bhatia, co-producer ofsaid, reported news agency IANS.Watch the trailer ofhere.PM Modi also tweeted about Box office India predicts that the film will get 'decent opening.' The report states that opening day collection ofis likely to be between Rs 12-15 crore, which is similar to Akshay's past releases -and