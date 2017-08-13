Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 2 - Akshay Kumar's Film Has 'Fantastic' Saturday

Will Toilet: Ek Prem Katha be Bollywood's box office redemption? Tell us what you think in the comments below

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 13, 2017 13:10 IST
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - Box Office: A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The film made Rs 13 crores on opening day
  2. It scored Rs 17 crores on Saturday
  3. It is expected to make almost Rs 50 crores over the weekend
The box office score of Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha witnessed a big jump on Saturday with collection figures measuring up to over Rs 17 crores - which is three crores surplus than what the movie raked up on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh evaluated the escalation from a moderately fair start to massive numbers as "fantastic" and "superb." He shared his box office review of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha on Twitter, saying: "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha witnessed FANTASTIC growth on Sat... Strong word of mouth is translating into MASSIVE numbers." And for those who may think that the new film might slow down after a brief spark at the theatres, Mr Adarsh predicts it's all set to touch almost half a century of crores over the weekend. "Rs 48 cr [/-] weekend on the cards...," he tweeted. Good going.
 
 

Ahead of the film's release, a Box Office India report predicted that the film will have a good box office run if its #Day1 figures match up to the first day collections of previous Akshay Kumar films such as Airlift (Rs 11 crores), Rustom (Rs 13.50 crores) and this year's Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 12 crores).

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old Bollywood Khiladi has also made noise abroad ahead of the arrival of his new film, prompting foreign media to hail him as "Bollywood's banker." Last week, this is what Variety magazine had to say: "Akshay Kumar is Bollywood's banker, churning out hit after hit, including Rustom, Airlift, and the Jolly LLB franchise." Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also releases in other countries on various dates.

After the ambitious Baahubali, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was expected to bring in a red letter day for a rather dormant Bollywood box office and after Saturday, it appears that the film is all set to come back in the game with a bang. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released a week after Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal, which too secured a Rs 30 crores in two days.

Will Toilet: Ek Prem Katha be Bollywood's box office redemption? Tell us what you think in the comments below.
 

Trending

Toilet: Ek Prem KathaBox Office

