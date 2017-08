Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 2 - Akshay Kumar's Film Has 'Fantastic' Saturday

Highlights The film made Rs 13 crores on opening day It scored Rs 17 crores on Saturday It is expected to make almost Rs 50 crores over the weekend

#ToiletEkPremKatha witnessed FANTASTIC growth on Sat... Strong word of mouth is translating into MASSIVE numbers... #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr. Total: Rs 30.20 cr. India biz... Rs 48 cr [/-] weekend on the cards... SUPERB... #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2017

The box office score of Akshay Kumar'switnessed a big jump on Saturday with collection figures measuring up to over Rs 17 crores - which is three crores surplus than what the movie raked up on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh evaluated the escalation from a moderately fair start to massive numbers as "fantastic" and "superb." He shared his box office review ofon Twitter, saying: "witnessed FANTASTIC growth on Sat... Strong word of mouth is translating into MASSIVE numbers." And for those who may think that the new film might slow down after a brief spark at the theatres, Mr Adarsh predicts it's all set to touch almost half a century of crores over the weekend. "Rs 48 cr [/-] weekend on the cards...," he tweeted. Good going.Ahead of the film's release, a Box Office India report predicted that the film will have a good box office run if its #Day1 figures match up to the first day collections of previous Akshay Kumar films such as(Rs 11 crores),(Rs 13.50 crores) and this year's(Rs 12 crores).Meanwhile, the 49-year-old Bollywoodhas also made noise abroad ahead of the arrival of his new film, prompting foreign media to hail him as " Bollywood's banker. " Last week, this is what Variety magazine had to say: "Akshay Kumar is Bollywood's banker, churning out hit after hit, including Rustom, Airlift, and the Jolly LLB franchise."also releases in other countries on various dates.After the ambitiouswas expected to bring in a red letter day for a rather dormant Bollywood box office and after Saturday, it appears that the film is all set to come back in the game with a bang.released a week after Shah Rukh Khan'sWillbe Bollywood's box office redemption? Tell us what you think in the comments below.