The Kapil Sharma Show Slides Down TRP Ladder. Could This Be The End Of It?

This could be the end of The Kapil Sharma Show. The once-popular entertainment show has only witnessed a downward graph after show headliner Kapil Sharma's alleged mid-air altercation with former colleague Sunil Grover. Being well known for ruling the TRP charts is history for The Kapil Sharma Show, which has further slipped down on the TRP ladder. Data presented by Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) for week 28, that is for July 8 to July 14, reveals that Kapil's show does not feature in the list of top 5 programmes. Kapil's show has reportedly been re-positioned to the 14th spot, as being stated by several media reports. However, Sony Entertainment Television, the channel which airs Kapil's show, holds the fifth position as far as channels are concerned.
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs continues to remain the most popular show while Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai occupy the rest of the four spots in the list of top fives.
Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma has recently reportedly failed to shoot two new episodes for being unwell - once for a show with the cast of Mubarakan and then for an episode with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. A source close to the show had told Indian Express that Team Mubarakan "waited for hours" for the show host to turn up on sets while Arjun Kapoor (who stars in Mubarakan later tweeted to say: "He didn't keep us waiting. He unfortunately fell sick. The Mubarakan team wishes Kapil Sharma gets well soon and keeps making us smile." A Hindustan Times report adds that Kapil reportedly fainted ahead of a promotional episode for Jab Harry Met Sejal for being stressed, following which the shoot was cancelled.
In an interview to Daily Bhaskar, Kapil's sister Pooja dismissed reports of Kapil fainting on sets but added that he's been diagnosed with low blood pressure and advised complete bed rest. "These days, bhai (Kapil Sharma) is going through lot of health issues and it's sad to hear that people are calling him unprofessional. He has always respected his work; he will never give an excuse to cancel his shoot," she said. "He is taking lot of stress due to low TRP of his show," Daily Bhaskar quoted her as saying. Kapil is also reportedly perturbed after the channel announced the arrival of The Drama Company, headlined by rival comedian Krushna Abhishek.
Meanwhile, Kapil's former colleague Chandan Prabhakar has reprised his role in the show. Comedian Bharti Singh and her fiance Harsh Limbachiyaa have also been signed in by Kapil Sharma.