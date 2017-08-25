'Sidharth Malhotra's A Gentleman Is An Entertaining Ride,' Tweets Karan Johar. Shah Rukh Khan Watches Film

A special screening of Sidharth Malhotra's A Gentleman was attended by celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 25, 2017 10:36 IST
Sidharth Malhotra in A Gentleman (Image courtesy: s1dofficial)

Highlights

  1. "A full on entertaining ride with many laughs," tweeted KJo
  2. Sidharth co-stars with Jacqueline in the film
  3. Akshay Kumar had earlier promoted A Gentleman
Sidharth Malhotra's A Gentleman releases today. A special screening of the film was held on Thursday night, which was attended by celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Manish Malhotra and Punit Malhotra. A Gentleman, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, has been hailed by these stars and the their reviews describe the film as an 'entertaining ride.' "A Gentleman is a full on entertaining ride with many laughs! A non-stop adrenaline rush," tweeted Karan Johar, adding that Sidharth is a 'bonafide action star' and Jacqueline's performance is 'lovely.' A Gentleman is a romantic thriller. Sidharth Malhotra stars as Gaurav while Jacqueline plays his love interest Kavya.

Here are the stars at the special screening of Sidharth and Jacqueline's A Gentleman.
 
Shah Rukh Khan photographed at the special screening

 
Karan Johar at the special screening

Sonakshi Sinha photographed at the screening

Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening


Check out what the celebs have to say about the film.
 
 
 
 
 

Sonakshi Sinha, who will co-star with Sidharth in Ittefaq, promoted A Gentleman with a hatke, sundar video.
 

Akshay Kumar had also promoted the film.
 

Stars like Ali Zafar and Rakul Preet Singh wished Sidharth luck for the film.
 
 

A Gentleman is Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez second film together. They have earlier co-starred in Brothers. Of his 'sundar, susheel' but 'risky' role in A Gentleman, Sidharth earlier told IANS, "My character Gaurav is a very interesting, sweet character at one side who loves to cook and clean up his house like a typical Delhi Punjabi boy. On the other hand, there is a different shade where he is doing a lot of action. One side of the character wants a simple, happy life with a nice house, family and he has a sense of humour. The other side of the character is outlandish, aggressive and one who jumps out of a 60-storey building."

A Gentleman is co-directed by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru.
 

