'Sidharth Malhotra's A Gentleman Is An Entertaining Ride,' Tweets Karan Johar. Shah Rukh Khan Watches Film

Highlights
- "A full on entertaining ride with many laughs," tweeted KJo
- Sidharth co-stars with Jacqueline in the film
- Akshay Kumar had earlier promoted A Gentleman
Here are the stars at the special screening of Sidharth and Jacqueline's A Gentleman.
Check out what the celebs have to say about the film.
#AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky is a full on entertaining ride with kick ass action and many laughs! A non stop adrenaline rush!!!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 24, 2017
#AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky ...@S1dharthM looks looks and acts like a bonafide action star! In full form! And @Asli_Jacqueline is LOVELY!!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 24, 2017
#AGentleman is a non stop adrenalin packed action ride!!! Way to go @S1dharthM and @Asli_Jacqueline— Tarun Mansukhani (@Tarunmansukhani) August 24, 2017
#AGentleman is a cool, fun, Hollywood style desi flick! @S1dharthM totally ROCKS! @Asli_Jacqueline is fun! @hussainthelal is hilarious!— Milap (@zmilap) August 24, 2017
#AGentleman is breezy action entertainer ! @S1dharthM knocks a great punch and @Asli_Jacqueline humours effortlessly ! Enjoy the ride !!— Apoorva Mehta (@apoorvamehta18) August 24, 2017
Sonakshi Sinha, who will co-star with Sidharth in Ittefaq, promoted A Gentleman with a hatke, sundar video.
Its disco disco tiiiiiiime!! All the best @S1dharthM@Asli_Jacqueline and team #AGentleman for the big day!!! Cant wait to watch it today pic.twitter.com/psbJaU9oGD— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 24, 2017
Akshay Kumar had also promoted the film.
Smart.Suave.Thorough. Watch out for @S1dharthM in and as #AGentleman with the lovely @Asli_Jacqueline this Friday at a theatre near you :) pic.twitter.com/iZpi6yrQTR— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 23, 2017
Stars like Ali Zafar and Rakul Preet Singh wished Sidharth luck for the film.
All the best @S1dharthM#AGentleman Trailer looked slick!— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) August 24, 2017
Not such #AGentleman now r u?? Wish u all d veryyy besttt!May it b a hugeee blockbuster @S1dharthM@krishdk#rajpic.twitter.com/CJgT8f9QLJ— Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) August 24, 2017
A Gentleman is Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez second film together. They have earlier co-starred in Brothers. Of his 'sundar, susheel' but 'risky' role in A Gentleman, Sidharth earlier told IANS, "My character Gaurav is a very interesting, sweet character at one side who loves to cook and clean up his house like a typical Delhi Punjabi boy. On the other hand, there is a different shade where he is doing a lot of action. One side of the character wants a simple, happy life with a nice house, family and he has a sense of humour. The other side of the character is outlandish, aggressive and one who jumps out of a 60-storey building."
A Gentleman is co-directed by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru.