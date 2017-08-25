'Sidharth Malhotra's A Gentleman Is An Entertaining Ride,' Tweets Karan Johar. Shah Rukh Khan Watches Film

Highlights "A full on entertaining ride with many laughs," tweeted KJo Sidharth co-stars with Jacqueline in the film Akshay Kumar had earlier promoted A Gentleman

Shah Rukh Khan photographed at the special screening

Karan Johar at the special screening

Sonakshi Sinha photographed at the screening

Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening

#AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky is a full on entertaining ride with kick ass action and many laughs! A non stop adrenaline rush!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 24, 2017

#AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky ...@S1dharthM looks looks and acts like a bonafide action star! In full form! And @Asli_Jacqueline is LOVELY!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 24, 2017

#AGentleman is a non stop adrenalin packed action ride!!! Way to go @S1dharthM and @Asli_Jacqueline — Tarun Mansukhani (@Tarunmansukhani) August 24, 2017

#AGentleman is breezy action entertainer ! @S1dharthM knocks a great punch and @Asli_Jacqueline humours effortlessly ! Enjoy the ride !! — Apoorva Mehta (@apoorvamehta18) August 24, 2017

Its disco disco tiiiiiiime!! All the best @S1dharthM@Asli_Jacqueline and team #AGentleman for the big day!!! Cant wait to watch it today pic.twitter.com/psbJaU9oGD — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 24, 2017

Smart.Suave.Thorough. Watch out for @S1dharthM in and as #AGentleman with the lovely @Asli_Jacqueline this Friday at a theatre near you :) pic.twitter.com/iZpi6yrQTR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 23, 2017