Ram Rahim Gets 20 Years For Rape: What Rishi Kapoor Tweeted

Highlights
Rishi Kapoor was actually responding to a tweet by adman and actor Suhel Seth, which read: "Well done Justice Singh; the CBI; the lawyers and more importantly the brave women who stood up to this rascal Ram Rahim. India salutes you!"
I believe he was crying like a baby and begging for forgiveness. Makes his murder charge all the more believable. Brave women indeed! https://t.co/Kgqd3N7IZ2— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 28, 2017
Earlier, Mr Kapoor had also tweeted asking for strict action to be taken against a list of self-proclaimed god-men including Asharam Bapu and Swami Nithyananda. The Punjab and Haryana High Court announced Ram Rahim guilty on Friday, following which Dera supporters wreaked havoc in Panchkula, where he was kept. Friday evening, the violence spread to parts of Punjab and Haryana and also in areas on the borders of Delhi, damaging national property. As many as 38 people were killed during the vandalism and 250 injured. Mr Kapoor had also reacted, tweeting: "Attach all Dera properties and sell them to compensate the national loss by arson and vandalism. Shame Gurmeet followers. No respect for you."
Frauds.Blind faith in con people.Government must punish these fraudsters.Sukhwinder Kaur(Radhema)Gurmeet,Asaram,Nityananda.All Criminals! pic.twitter.com/1Sm2gqagBq— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 25, 2017
Attach all Dera properties and sell them to compensate the national loss by arson and vandalism. Shame Gurmeet followers. No respect for you pic.twitter.com/Tgl03SYTpt— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 25, 2017
This is what actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has to say about Ram Rahim's conviction:
#RamRahimConvicted#Justicepic.twitter.com/GbUZAbZbDP— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 28, 2017
Earlier on Saturday, Twinkle Khanna tweeted saying: "Our fault Babas exist as we turn towards them like silly sunflowers..."
Our fault Babas exist as we turn towards them like silly sunflowers looking for the sun,forgetting that a halo is just a trick of the light!— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 26, 2017
After Ram Rahim was given a jail term of 20 years today, he broke down in court saying: "Mujhe maaf kardo."