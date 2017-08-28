Ram Rahim Gets 20 Years For Rape: What Rishi Kapoor Tweeted

Rishi Kapoor, who is known for being the outspoken persona he is, reacted to the fact that Ram Rahim wept inside the court begging for mercy before he was dragged out by the police

Updated: August 28, 2017 21:24 IST
Rishi Kapoor photographed in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. On Monday, Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in prison
  2. Rishi Kapoor tweeted saying: "I believe he was crying like a baby"
  3. Rishi Kapoor was actually responding to a tweet by adman Suhel Seth
Rishi Kapoor has finally spoken... umm... tweeted after Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape. The veteran actor, who is known for being the outspoken persona he is, reacted to the fact that Ram Rahim wept inside the court begging for mercy before he was dragged out by the police. "I believe he was crying like a baby and begging for forgiveness. Makes his murder charge all the more believable. Brave women indeed!" On Monday, Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the rape of two of his women followers in 2002. The self-proclaimed god-man also faces trial for the murder case of a journalist named Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Rishi Kapoor was actually responding to a tweet by adman and actor Suhel Seth, which read: "Well done Justice Singh; the CBI; the lawyers and more importantly the brave women who stood up to this rascal Ram Rahim. India salutes you!"
 

Earlier, Mr Kapoor had also tweeted asking for strict action to be taken against a list of self-proclaimed god-men including Asharam Bapu and Swami Nithyananda. The Punjab and Haryana High Court announced Ram Rahim guilty on Friday, following which Dera supporters wreaked havoc in Panchkula, where he was kept. Friday evening, the violence spread to parts of Punjab and Haryana and also in areas on the borders of Delhi, damaging national property. As many as 38 people were killed during the vandalism and 250 injured. Mr Kapoor had also reacted, tweeting: "Attach all Dera properties and sell them to compensate the national loss by arson and vandalism. Shame Gurmeet followers. No respect for you."
 
 

This is what actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has to say about Ram Rahim's conviction:
 

Earlier on Saturday, Twinkle Khanna tweeted saying: "Our fault Babas exist as we turn towards them like silly sunflowers..."
 

After Ram Rahim was given a jail term of 20 years today, he broke down in court saying: "Mujhe maaf kardo."
 

