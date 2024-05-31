Indian Man, 44, Breaks Own Guinness World Record For Third Time By Typing With Nose

Mr Chaudhary said that he is known as the "Typing Man of India".

An Indian man has broken his own record to win the title of the 'fastest time to type the alphabet with the nose'. According to the Guinness World Record (GWR), 44-year-old Vinod Kumar Chaudhary entered the same category three times and each time he managed to beat his own record. He first claimed the title in 2023 with a time of 27.80 seconds. In his second attempt the same year, he then got down to 26.73 seconds. This time, Mr Chaudhary completed the feat in just 25.66 seconds.

Taking to X, GWR shared a video of Mr Chaudhary breaking his own record. The clip shows him typing English alphabets with his nose. "How quickly could you type the alphabet with your nose (with spaces)?" GWR wrote in the caption of the post.

How quickly could you type the alphabet with your nose (with spaces)? India's Vinod Kumar Chaudhary did it in 26.73 seconds ⌨️👃 pic.twitter.com/IBt7vghVai — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 30, 2024

According to GWR, to break his own record, the 44-year-old had to "type out the Roman alphabet on a standard QWERTY keyboard, and had to type a space between each letter".

Speaking to the organisation, Mr Chaudhary said that he is known as the "Typing Man of India". In addition to typing with nose, he holds the records for "fastest time to type the alphabet backwards (single hand) with 5.36 sec and the fastest time to type the alphabet with hands behind the back with 6.78 sec".

"My profession has been typing, that is why I thought of making a record in it, in which both my passion and my livelihood remain." Mr Chaudhary told GWR. "I believe that no matter how many problems you face in your life, you have to keep your passion until eternity," he added.

Mr Chaudhary also revealed that to break the record, he practised for hours. He also revealed that typing with his nose would sometimes make him so dizzy that he'd see stars. But he insisted everything is possible with enough practice. He also that his secret to success is mediating daily and always thinking positively.

His dream is to break as many records as former international cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who has a long list of titles to his name, including the most player-of-the-match awards won (international career) with 62 and most centuries scored in international cricket with 100.