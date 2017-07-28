Priyanka Chopra Handled Being Trolled For An Old Pic Like A Boss Priyanka Chopra was trolled after an old photoshoot image featuring her was resurrected and went viral. Her reply was...

55 Shares EMAIL PRINT Priyanka Chopra added graphics to her pic from an old photoshoot. (Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra) New Delhi: Highlights Priyanka was recently trolled for an old photoshoot '#DelayedReaction much?' she wrote on Instagram Her followers were quick to appreciate the humour



See Priyanka Chopra's post here:

#TBT @lofficielindia...3 years ago. #delayedreaction much?! @hairbypriyanka A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:11am PDT



Priyanka almost always acknowledges trolling, in her own oblique fashion. She responded to being criticised for wearing a short dress to meet Prime Minister Narenndra Modi in Berlin with a picture of herself and her mother referring mischievously to 'knees.' She has similarly invoked other body parts - armpits, for instance - in the past.



Priyanka Chopra currently leads a nomadic existence, juggling continents for her work commitments. She is now in New York, where she works on her TV show Quantico and Hollywood films Isn't It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake. She was recently on holiday with her family at an undisclosed destination - though lots of pictures were posted - where she celebrated her birthday.



Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut in the poorly reviewed Baywatch film in May, playing the villainous Victoria Leeds opposite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon. Details of Priyanka's upcoming Bollywood projects haven't been revealed. Her last Hindi film was 2016's Jai Gangaajal. Priyanka Chopra also has a concurrent career as producer, with several Marathi films to her credit.



Actress Priyanka Chopra responded in typically Priyanka Chopra style after an old photoshoot image featuring her was resurrected and went viral earlier this week. The 35-year-old actress posted the picture of herself in a blonde wig on her Instagram page, added some cool graphics, pointed out that it was three years old, and hashtagged it '#DelayedReaction much?' Her followers were quick to appreciate the humour, one writing "People will say s**t because they have no other work to do." The original image was circulated on social media days ago, with comparisons drawn to Lady Gaga, Radhe Maa and Game Of Thrones See Priyanka Chopra's post here:Priyanka almost always acknowledges trolling, in her own oblique fashion. She responded to being criticised for wearing a short dress to meet Prime Minister Narenndra Modi in Berlin with a picture of herself and her mother referring mischievously to 'knees.' She has similarly invoked other body parts - armpits, for instance - in the past.Priyanka Chopra currently leads a nomadic existence, juggling continents for her work commitments. She is now in New York, where she works on her TV showand Hollywood filmsand. She was recently on holiday with her family at an undisclosed destination - though lots of pictures were posted - where she celebrated her birthday.Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut in the poorly reviewedfilm in May, playing the villainous Victoria Leeds opposite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon. Details of Priyanka's upcoming Bollywood projects haven't been revealed. Her last Hindi film was 2016's. Priyanka Chopra also has a concurrent career as producer, with several Marathi films to her credit.