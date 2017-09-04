Kangana Ranaut Vs Hrithik Roshan: His Ex Sussanne Khan Posted This. A Response To Kangana?

Actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has posted a picture on Instagram that is being seen by social media as a response to Kangana Ranaut's explosive comments last week. Kangana spoke to several media outlets while promoting her new film Simran in New Delhi and said, among other things, that she would like an apology from Hrithik, whom she claims to have dated - he disputes the alleged romance. Sussanne Khan, who divorced Hrithik Roshan in 2014, has now posted a picture of herself with her ex-husband. The caption accompanying this picture reads: "There is no allegation or a sad evil plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul." Sussanne added hashtags like #poweroftruth and #pureheart.
Highlights
- Kangana said she would like an apology from Hrithik
- Sussane's post has been liked by Twinkle Khanna, Priyanka Chopra
- The Kangana-Hrithik feud blew up at the beginning of last year
Sussane's post has been liked by celebrities such as Twinkle Khanna, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Ekta Kapoor. However, many non-celeb users have criticized her and taken Kangana's side. Comments read: "Then why did you divorce him?" "I'm glad you said this. I support Kangana who at least has guts to confront this topic unlike this loser," "Our doubts are clear now. Kangana was right. This father-son duo can do anything."
Here's what Sussanne Khan posted.
There were also some who want to see Hrithik and Sussanne together again. "You make the best couple. Clear the misunderstanding. Get back together and I will start believing in love again," read a comment. Hrithik Roshan, 43, and Sussanne Khan, 38, married in 2000 and divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan - and are still good friends.
Kangana Ranaut Vs Hrithik Roshan
The Kangana-Hrithik feud blew up at the beginning of last year after he sent her a legal notice demanding an apology for appearing to refer to him as a 'silly ex' in an interview. She responded with a legal notice of her own and the actors spent the rest of the year exchanging recriminations. Hrithik also went to the police claiming that an imposter had been corresponding with Kangana pretending to be him - she argued that there was no imposter and it had been Hrithik mailing her all along. The actors co-starred in the films Kites and Krrish 3.
Speaking to India TV and News 18 last week, Kangana Ranaut said Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan had made fools of themselves, that she wanted them to apologise, that Hrithik avoids her and that she is still waiting for him to 'expose' the romance she claims as a lie.