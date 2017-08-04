Jab Harry Met Sejal Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma's Film Riddled With Toe-Curling Mush Jab Harry Met Sejal Movie Review: It is cinema's equivalent of a shiny bauble that glitters wholly in vain. Watch it only if you fancy a vicarious romp through Europe with an off-colour megastar trying hard to get going

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma



Director: Imtiaz Ali



Rating: 2 Stars (Out of 5)



First half: breezy but unabashedly banal. Second half: riddled with toe-curling romantic mush. Sum total: a journey without maps that weaves concentric circles around sweet nothings and empty prittle-prattle. That, in a nutshell, is



A raffish man who isn't getting any younger, a standoffish girl who has a whole life ahead of her and a not-so-brief encounter in Europe that takes the rootless duo across several picturesque locations add up to a mothballed bromide that holds no real surprises.



To be sure, Jab Harry Met Sejal possesses the unfettered, Sufi spirit of Ali's previous free-wheeling explorations of love and longing. It, however, lacks the flashes of ideational, experiential and tonal originality that livened up parts of those earlier films.

Jab Harry Met Sejal Movie Review: SRK, Anushka in a still from the film (Courtesy: Red Chillies)

- he plays a louche but lonely tourist guide in Europe - does not yield the expected magic. Anushka, in the guise of a young, chirpy lawyer looking for a lost engagement ring, is high-spirited enough to push this plotless whimsy along for a while. In the end, the task proves too onerous for her not to be weighed down by its demands.



Not that there is nothing in



Sejal Zhaveri, on the other hand, is a diamond merchant's snooty daughter who does not think much of Harry's calling and loses no opportunity to take jabs at it. Yet she has no qualms in taking offence when the guy dismisses her as "nice, sweet and sister type". There is a limit to shallowness.



The beautiful locations are obviously eye-catching, but surely surface gloss, star power, lively music and sparkling camerawork can never be enough to turn a patchy and whimsical film into a convincing two-hander about a pair of individuals thirsting for more than what their lives have offered them.

Jab Harry Met Sejal Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the film (Courtesy: Red Chillies)

Harry seeks true love. Sejal, too, is on a voyage of discovery. Do they get what they are looking for? Not a chance in hell. So flabby is this flighty film that it moves only in hops and skips. It never really takes off.



Jab Harry Met Sejal is cinema's equivalent of a shiny bauble that glitters wholly in vain. Watch it only if you fancy a vicarious romp through Europe with an off-colour megastar trying hard to get going.



(This is a short review. Please check back soon for the full version)



