Happy Birthday Shakti Kapoor, Adorable Wish From Daughter Shraddha

Its Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's birthday and what could have been better than receiving a heart-warming birthday wish from his daughter actress Shraddha Kapoor. Shraddha, who is prepping for her upcoming Haseena Parkar, shared a picture on Twitter, featuring Shakti Kapoor, who is celebrating his 59th birthday today. In the picture shared by Shraddha, Shakti Kapoor can be seen blowing candles on his birthday cake. It seems, the actress is quite excited about her 'baapu's' birthday. "We love you," was the message written on Shakti Kapoor's birthday cake. Isn't that adorable? In the picture, Shraddha wrote: "It's my daddy's birthday!!! Happy birthday baapu."
It's my daddy's birthday!!! Happy birthday baapu!!! pic.twitter.com/8P0gXooa49— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) September 3, 2017
Shakti Kapoor has made us laugh with his comic skill and has been equally good at spreading fear as a villain. We have always loved him and his famous dialogues like "Nandu sabka bandu" from Raja Babu, "Main to nanha sa pyaara sa chota sa bachcha hu" from Chalbaaz and "Aauuu" from Tohfa.
Shakti Kapoor is also father to Siddhanth Kapoor, Shraddha's brother. Siddhanth also Instagrammed a picture featuring himself and his father on Sunday. In the picture, Siddhanth wrote: "Will always have your back .Love you my pop. Happy happy birthday to you."
Siddhanth, who will share screen space with sister Shraddha for the first time in Haseena Parkar, has featured in films like Ugly, Jazbaa and Shootout At Wadala while Shraddha, who was last seen in Half Girlfriend, has been roped in to play the female lead in Saaho, co-starring Prabhas.
Shraddha's Haseena Parkardepicts the journey of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar. The film shows how Haseena's life changed after her husband was killed by gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli's gang in 1991. The film is scheduled to release on September 22.