For Rajkummar Rao, Birthday Tweets From Dia, Ayushmann And Others

Highlights Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 33rd birthday today "Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors," wrote Dia Mirza Rajkummar will feature in Newton

Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors of our generation! May you have a year filled with opportunity and appreciation @RajkummarRao — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 31, 2017

Happy Birthday Rk.Hope ds yr is full of grt movies greater characters. Keep shinning n keep moving us wit ur fine performances.@RajkummarRaopic.twitter.com/NnvZoRvrAF — Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) August 31, 2017

Bday greetings to the amazing actor and super amazing human @RajkummarRao. Have a great run my friend. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 31, 2017

Happy birthday to 1 of the nicest & most talented actors we have @RajkummarRao Keep shining you! — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 31, 2017

Happyyyyyyy birthday favourite! Have an epic year... biggest love and can't wait for #Newton... you're the bestest... @RajkummarRao — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) August 31, 2017

Happy happy birthday India ke Rajbhog @RajkummarRao you're unstoppable and simply unreal .... blaze on forever !! Stay blessed — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 31, 2017

happy birthday @RajkummarRao enjoy the year full of appreciation. https://t.co/3xnUqC4EE5 — Manoj Bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 31, 2017

Wishing a very happy birthday @RajkummarRao !!stay blessed — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) August 31, 2017

Happpppy bdayyy @RajkummarRao !may d comin year be filled wd more rock solid power packed performances by u. Wish u d best of everything — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) August 31, 2017

'Unstoppable', 'simply unreal' and 'finest' are some of the words used by Bollywood celebrities to describe Rajkummar Rao, who is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. Bollywood stars have flooded Twitter with wishes and blessings for the actor. Rajkummar's friends and colleagues from the industry have wished him a year full of success and brilliance. Rajkummar Rao, who recently featured as Pritam Vidrohi in, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon received great appreciation for his role in the film. Actress Dia Mirza wished Rajkummar a year full of opportunities and appreciation. Here's what she tweeted:Rajkummar Rao's rumoured girlfriend Patralekhaa, posted a very cute video in which Rajkummar can be seen dancing in the streets. On the video, Patralekhaa wrote: "Happy Birthday RK. Hope this year is full of great movies greater characters. Keep shining and keep moving us with your fine performances."Rajkummar'sco-star Ayushmann Khurrana also sent birthday greetings to his friend.actress Shraddha Kapoor also wished him a happy birthday. Rajkummar can be seen in high spirits in Newton's trailer. His fans and followers are already waiting for the film to hit the screens.Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who will feature in, co-starring Sanjay Dutt also sent wishes for Rajkummar.actress Nimrat Kaur called Rajkummar 'India Ke'.Here are other celebrity tweets wishing Rajkummar a very happy birthday:Rajkummar Rao featured in films likeand. He is currently awaiting the release ofwhile after, Rajkummar will feature in Hansal Mehta'sWe too wish Rajkummar Rao a very happy birthday.