For Rajkummar Rao, Birthday Tweets From Dia, Ayushmann And Others

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 31, 2017 19:48 IST
Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao. ( Image courtesy :Rajkummar Rao)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 33rd birthday today
  2. "Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors," wrote Dia Mirza
  3. Rajkummar will feature in Newton
'Unstoppable', 'simply unreal' and 'finest' are some of the words used by Bollywood celebrities to describe Rajkummar Rao, who is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. Bollywood stars have flooded Twitter with wishes and blessings for the actor. Rajkummar's friends and colleagues from the industry have wished him a year full of success and brilliance. Rajkummar Rao, who recently featured as Pritam Vidrohi in Bareilly Ki Barfi, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon received great appreciation for his role in the film. Actress Dia Mirza wished Rajkummar a year full of opportunities and appreciation. Here's what she tweeted:
 

Rajkummar Rao's rumoured girlfriend Patralekhaa, posted a very cute video in which Rajkummar can be seen dancing in the streets. On the video, Patralekhaa wrote: "Happy Birthday RK. Hope this year is full of great movies greater characters. Keep shining and keep moving us with your fine performances."
 

Rajkummar's Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana also sent birthday greetings to his friend.
 

Haseena Parkar actress Shraddha Kapoor also wished him a happy birthday.
 

Rajkummar can be seen in high spirits in Newton's trailer. His fans and followers are already waiting for the film to hit the screens.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who will feature in Bhoomi, co-starring Sanjay Dutt also sent wishes for Rajkummar.
 

Airlift actress Nimrat Kaur called Rajkummar 'India Ke Rajbhog'.
 

Here are other celebrity tweets wishing Rajkummar a very happy birthday:
 
 
 

Rajkummar Rao featured in films like Shahid, CityLights and Aligarh. He is currently awaiting the release of Newton while after Newton, Rajkummar will feature in Hansal Mehta's Omerta.

We too wish Rajkummar Rao a very happy birthday.

