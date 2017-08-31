For Rajkummar Rao, Birthday Tweets From Dia, Ayushmann And Others

Highlights Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 33rd birthday today "Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors," wrote Dia Mirza Rajkummar will feature in Newton

Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors of our generation! May you have a year filled with opportunity and appreciation @RajkummarRao — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 31, 2017

Happy Birthday Rk.Hope ds yr is full of grt movies greater characters. Keep shinning n keep moving us wit ur fine performances.@RajkummarRaopic.twitter.com/NnvZoRvrAF — Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) August 31, 2017

Bday greetings to the amazing actor and super amazing human @RajkummarRao. Have a great run my friend. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 31, 2017

Happy birthday to 1 of the nicest & most talented actors we have @RajkummarRao Keep shining you! — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 31, 2017

Happyyyyyyy birthday favourite! Have an epic year... biggest love and can't wait for #Newton... you're the bestest... @RajkummarRao — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) August 31, 2017

Happy happy birthday India ke Rajbhog @RajkummarRao you're unstoppable and simply unreal .... blaze on forever !! Stay blessed — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 31, 2017

happy birthday @RajkummarRao enjoy the year full of appreciation. https://t.co/3xnUqC4EE5 — Manoj Bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 31, 2017

Wishing a very happy birthday @RajkummarRao !!stay blessed — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) August 31, 2017

Happpppy bdayyy @RajkummarRao !may d comin year be filled wd more rock solid power packed performances by u. Wish u d best of everything — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) August 31, 2017