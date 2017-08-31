For Rajkummar Rao, Birthday Tweets From Dia, Ayushmann And Others

Highlights
- Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 33rd birthday today
- "Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors," wrote Dia Mirza
- Rajkummar will feature in Newton
Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors of our generation! May you have a year filled with opportunity and appreciation @RajkummarRao— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 31, 2017
Rajkummar Rao's rumoured girlfriend Patralekhaa, posted a very cute video in which Rajkummar can be seen dancing in the streets. On the video, Patralekhaa wrote: "Happy Birthday RK. Hope this year is full of great movies greater characters. Keep shining and keep moving us with your fine performances."
Happy Birthday Rk.Hope ds yr is full of grt movies greater characters. Keep shinning n keep moving us wit ur fine performances.@RajkummarRaopic.twitter.com/NnvZoRvrAF— Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) August 31, 2017
Rajkummar's Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana also sent birthday greetings to his friend.
Bday greetings to the amazing actor and super amazing human @RajkummarRao. Have a great run my friend.— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 31, 2017
Haseena Parkar actress Shraddha Kapoor also wished him a happy birthday.
Happy birthday to 1 of the nicest & most talented actors we have @RajkummarRao Keep shining you!— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 31, 2017
Rajkummar can be seen in high spirits in Newton's trailer. His fans and followers are already waiting for the film to hit the screens.
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who will feature in Bhoomi, co-starring Sanjay Dutt also sent wishes for Rajkummar.
Happyyyyyyy birthday favourite! Have an epic year... biggest love and can't wait for #Newton... you're the bestest... @RajkummarRao— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) August 31, 2017
Airlift actress Nimrat Kaur called Rajkummar 'India Ke Rajbhog'.
Happy happy birthday India ke Rajbhog @RajkummarRao you're unstoppable and simply unreal .... blaze on forever !! Stay blessed— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 31, 2017
Here are other celebrity tweets wishing Rajkummar a very happy birthday:
happy birthday @RajkummarRao enjoy the year full of appreciation. https://t.co/3xnUqC4EE5— Manoj Bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 31, 2017
Wishing a very happy birthday @RajkummarRao !!stay blessed— Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) August 31, 2017
Happpppy bdayyy @RajkummarRao !may d comin year be filled wd more rock solid power packed performances by u. Wish u d best of everything— Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) August 31, 2017
Rajkummar Rao featured in films like Shahid, CityLights and Aligarh. He is currently awaiting the release of Newton while after Newton, Rajkummar will feature in Hansal Mehta's Omerta.
We too wish Rajkummar Rao a very happy birthday.