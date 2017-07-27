Angelina Jolie Talks Life After Brad Pitt, Reveals Bell's Palsy Diagnosis Angelina Jolie was diagnosed with hypertension last year, as well as Bell's palsy. "Sometimes women in families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health," she said

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT Angelina Jolie with Maddox Jolie-Pitt. (Image credit: Pax Thien Jolie Pitt, Netflix) Washington: Angelina Jolie is opening up about her life after filing for divorce from Brad Pitt last year. In an interview with



It's decidedly less revealing than the interview Pitt gave to



Jolie recently directed First They Killed My Father, a film adaptation of Loung Ung's 2000 memoir about surviving the brutal Khmer Rouge regime, which was responsible for the deaths of nearly 2 million Cambodians. Jolie and Ung co-wrote the screenplay for the film, arriving on Netflix later this year.



Here are some more revelations from the interview.



She says she and Brad Pitt are "working towards the same goal"



Jolie told contributing editor Evgenia Peretz that in the summer of 2016, "things got bad" between her and Pitt, her partner of 12 years. "I didn't want to use that word. ... Things became 'difficult,'" she said.



Jolie wasn't particularly forthcoming about their split, though



Asked if her relationship with Pitt had improved since their very public separation, Jolie offered a careful response: "We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal."



She was diagnosed with Bell's palsy



Jolie was diagnosed with hypertension last year, as well as Bell's palsy, a condition that disables the muscles on one side of the face due to nerve damage or acute inflammation. The actress said acupuncture had helped her fully recover from the condition. "Sometimes women in families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health," she told the



Jolie has been open about her health struggles in the past. In 2013, she wrote a



Her kids were involved with production on her upcoming film



First They Killed My Father is clearly a project Jolie feels passionate about. The actress recalls purchasing Ung's memoir for $2 in Cambodia, where she had filmed the 2001 blockbuster Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Her experiences in Cambodia inspired Jolie to learn more about international issues, leading to many of the humanitarian efforts she continues today.



, Maddox, who is a credited as a producer on First They Killed My Father and, as Jolie tells it, is largely the reason the film got off the ground in the first place. "He was the one who said, 'It's time to do it.'"



reports that Jolie's son, Pax, did on-set still photography, and her other kids "became close playmates with the child actors" in the film.



©2017, The Washington Post



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Angelina Jolie is opening up about her life after filing for divorce from Brad Pitt last year. In an interview with Vanity Fair , the actress and film director talks about focusing on her children in the wake of their highly-publicized split.It's decidedly less revealing than the interview Pitt gave to GQ earlier this year in which he revealed that he had quit drinking and been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean. But it does offer a glimpse into Jolie's life as a single mother, who admits to taking cooking classes at her kids' request.Jolie recently directed, a film adaptation of Loung Ung's 2000 memoir about surviving the brutal Khmer Rouge regime, which was responsible for the deaths of nearly 2 million Cambodians. Jolie and Ung co-wrote the screenplay for the film, arriving on Netflix later this year.Here are some more revelations from the interview.Jolie told contributing editor Evgenia Peretz that in the summer of 2016, "things got bad" between her and Pitt, her partner of 12 years. "I didn't want to use that word. ... Things became 'difficult,'" she said.Jolie wasn't particularly forthcoming about their split, though she did hit back at rumors Pitt had grown wary of the family's frequent traveling and wanted a more stable life for the children: "That was not the problem. That is and will remain one of the wonderful opportunities we are able to give our children ...They're six very strong-minded, thoughtful, worldly individuals. I'm very proud of them."Asked if her relationship with Pitt had improved since their very public separation, Jolie offered a careful response: "We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal."Jolie was diagnosed with hypertension last year, as well as Bell's palsy, a condition that disables the muscles on one side of the face due to nerve damage or acute inflammation. The actress said acupuncture had helped her fully recover from the condition. "Sometimes women in families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health," she told the magazine Jolie has been open about her health struggles in the past. In 2013, she wrote a New York Times op-ed about her decision to have a double mastectomy after learning she carried the BRCA1 gene mutation, putting her at high risk for breast and ovarian cancers. Two years later, she revealed that she had undergone preventative surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes after a cancer scare.is clearly a project Jolie feels passionate about. The actress recalls purchasing Ung's memoir for $2 in Cambodia, where she had filmed the 2001 blockbuster. Her experiences in Cambodia inspired Jolie to learn more about international issues, leading to many of the humanitarian efforts she continues today. Cambodia is also where she adopted her now 15-year-old son , Maddox, who is a credited as a producer onand, as Jolie tells it, is largely the reason the film got off the ground in the first place. "He was the one who said, 'It's time to do it.'" Vanity Fair reports that Jolie's son, Pax, did on-set still photography, and her other kids "became close playmates with the child actors" in the film.©2017, The Washington Post