Donald Trump Wins Arizona, Sweeps All 7 Swing States

Donald Trump on Saturday won Arizona, completing the Republican's sweep of all seven swing states in the November 5 US presidential elections. He retained the state and its 11 electoral votes to the Republican column after Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 victory.

Trump's win over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris also marks the 78-year-old's second victory in Arizona since 2016.

According to the latest figures, Trump has so far got 312 electoral votes, well past the 270 needed to win the race to the White House. During his successful presidential campaign in 2016, he received 304 electoral votes.

US media have declared Trump the winner in more than half of the 50 states, including swing states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election. He also won the battleground states of North Carolina and Nevada.

He won wider margins than before, despite a criminal conviction and two impeachments while in office.

On the other hand, Harris, who replaced 81-year-old Biden as the Democrat nominee in July, stands at 226.

With Donald Trump's defeat of Kamala Harris, Republican and Democratic presidents will alternate control of the White House for the fourth straight term, a level of volatility between the parties not seen in the United States since the late 19th century.

Biden, who dropped out of the race over age concerns, will meet Trump at the Oval Office on Wednesday.