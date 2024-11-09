After US Election Loss, What's Next For Kamala Harris?

US Vice President Kamala Harris addressed a sombre crowd at her alma mater Howard University after she lost to Republican rival Donald Trump. She vowed to continue the fight that fuelled her campaign for the US election.

The 60-year-old will demit office in 72 days and has announced no immediate plans as far as her political career is concerned.

So what is next for Kamala Harris?

Prepare For 2028?

The most obvious choice before the former Democratic nominee is to take time and prepare for another bid in 2028. There are a few examples from the past. John Kerry, the 2004 nominee, lost to George Bush but didn't entirely disappear from the political scene after that. He served as the Secretary of State in Barack Obama's second term.

Back To The Senate?

Like John Kerry, returning to state politics and building the momentum again is an option. However, the road for Ms Harris doesn't appear to be an easy one. Longtime Democrat donor Mark Buell expressed the disappointment shared by many in her home state. “Everybody is devastated,” he was quoted as saying by New York Times.

Richie Greenberg, a Republican commentator based in San Francisco, said that Ms Harris might struggle to secure the fundraising support she once enjoyed.

Role In The Democratic Party

One potential path for Ms Harris could be that of a spokesperson within the Democratic Party, given her broad name recognition and connections. However, Greenberg thinks she will face challenges reigniting financial support from her base in San Francisco.

A Tell-All Book

Like at least two of the former Democratic nominees -- Hillary Clinton and Al Gore -- who lost the Presidential bids and decided to immerse themselves in writing and other pursuits, Ms Harris could also think in the same direction. While Hillary wrote a book titled 'What Happened' after losing to Trump in 2016, Gore produced a documentary film 'An Inconvenient Truth'.

Enjoy Time Away From Politics

In a couple of months, Ms Harris will be out of the Vice-President's office and can do what she promised to herself on October 27. “I plan on putting on some pounds after this is over,” she said at a Pennsylvania bookstore. “They're working me to the bone.”

Other than that, Harris could also follow in the footsteps of Ms Clinton, who hasn't been that active in politics and is more focused on her personal life. However, she continues to maintain a good rapport with donors.