Putin Congratulates Trump On Big Win, Says "Ready" To Hold Talks With Him

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he was "ready" to hold discussions with Donald Trump, as he congratulated him on his victory in the US presidential election.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate him," Putin said in remarks to the Valdai forum in Sochi.

Asked whether he was open to holding talks with Trump, the Russian leader said: "Ready."

