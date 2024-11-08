Advertisement

Putin Congratulates Trump On Big Win, Says "Ready" To Hold Talks With Him

Asked whether he was open to holding talks with Trump, the Russian leader said: "Ready."

"I take this opportunity to congratulate him," Putin said (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he was "ready" to hold discussions with Donald Trump, as he congratulated him on his victory in the US presidential election.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate him," Putin said in remarks to the Valdai forum in Sochi.

