Congress Suspends 16 Rebel Candidates For 6 Years Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls

Congress State President Nana Patole taking action, suspended 16 rebel candidates of the Congress party for a period of six years on Sunday.

The suspended leaders include Sonal Kove, Abhilasha Gavature, Premsagar Ganvir, Ajay Lanjewar, Vilas Patil, Hanskumar Pandey, Kamal Vyavhare, Mohanrao Dandekar, Mangal Bhujbal, Manoj Sinde, Vijay Khadse, Shabir Khan, Avinash Lad, Yajnavalkya Jichkar, Rajendra Mulak and Anandrao Gedam.

The action comes days after Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had said all the party rebels contesting against the official candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be suspended for six years.

Rebel Congress leader Mukhtar Shaikh has withdrawn his nomination as an independent from the Kasba Peth assembly constituency and lent support to the official Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) candidate Ravindra Dhangekar for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. He said that he had received several calls of reassurances from Congress' leadership, which led to the withdrawal of his nomination.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday expelled 40 leaders and office bearers across 37 assembly constituencies for going against the party line.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched the joint manifesto for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra and highlighted the five core areas the grouping will work towards for the State.

The manifesto promises to give financial aid of Rs 3000 to women in the state Launching the joint manifesto of MVA, 'Maharashtra Nama,' Kharge said that the five pillars for the progress and development of Maharashtra is based on farming and rural development, industry and employment, urban development, environment, and public welfare.

Maharashtra polls are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23. As the elections for the 288 seats in the Assembly approach closer, the political battle between the two major alliances, the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), intensifies.

