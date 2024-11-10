NDTV Exclusive: Shalini Passi's Big Reveal: "Shaved My Hair At Tirupati Four Times"

It's Shalini Passi's world and we are living in it. NDTV's Arun Singh had a hearty conversation with the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star, who has become the new favourite of the Internet. On the show, Shalini hosted a gala where she was dressed up as the Egyptian queen Cleopatra. On being asked if Delhi women dress over-the-top, Shalini shared how the dressing is intrinsically connected to the culture. "Everything comes out of necessity. In North India, all of us are Sikhs. We don't cut her hair. So when we don't cut our hair, how do you make it look different every day? By hairbands, clips, flowers, jhumka, tiara - whatever you can call them," revealed Shalini Passi to NDTV.

Shalini also shared that she shaved her hair at Tirupati four times. "Even for me, when I shaved my hair at Tirupati, I shaved it four times. So for me also, I don't want to style my hair much. Because ultimately, I will donate it." Shalini also revealed the last time she shaved her hair was in 2018. FYI, in 2021, Shalini Passi and spouse Sanjay Passi donated Rs 10 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Shalini Passi is New Delhi based art collector and philanthropist. She has been married to Sanjay Passi. In 2021, Shalini Passi and spouse Sanjay Passi donated Rs 10 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is a Netflix series based on the lives of four star-wives - Seema Sajdeh (previously married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). The series showcases the decade-old friendship of Neelam, Maheep, Seema and Bhavana. The series is an amalgamation of fact and fiction that contribtutes to the drama. The third season has three new entrants - Shalini Passi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Kalyani Saha Chawla.