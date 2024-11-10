Terrorist Killed In J&K's Sopore, Search On By Security Forces

The search operation is in progress, the army said. (Representational)

One terrorist was killed in the ongoing operation with security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday evening, the Army said.

They said the search operation is in progress.

Update : OP RAJPURA, #Baramulla



One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing Operation in general area Rajpura, Sopore, Baramulla.



Search Operation is in progress.#Kashmir@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) November 9, 2024

"One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing Operation in general area Rajpura, Sopore, Baramulla. Search Operation is in progress," Chinar Corps-Indian Army said in a post on social media platform X.

Further details are awaited.

