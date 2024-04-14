Poor Man Donated Egg For Mosque In J&K. Auction Fetched Record Amount

An egg donated by a poor man for the construction of a mosque in a Kashmir village has been auctioned for more than Rs 2 lakh.

Reports say after villagers in the apple town of Sopore started raising donations for the mosque at Malpora village, a poor man donated an egg for the mosque.

The mosque committee accepted the egg and like other donations in kind, it was put up for auction.

The humble donation turned out to be a major attraction for villagers.

The egg exchanged many hands. After every auction, the buyer would return it for another auction to raise more money.

Locals say the egg was finally purchased by a man for Rs 70,000. The total amount raised by the repeated egg auction was around Rs 2.2 lakh.

"We have completed the auction of this egg and it has raised Rs 2.26 lakh rupees," said a member of the mosque committee.