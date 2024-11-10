<i>Shaktimaan</i> Teaser: Mukesh Khanna Announces Return Of The Superhero - "It's Time For Him To Return"

For every 90's kid, Shaktimaan is the OG superhero - the man who flew around and solved crimes. While the announcement of the Shaktimaan movie has no update, there is some good news for fans. The show is set to return to the screen soon! Actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the titular role in the original show, shared the teaser of the show on his Instagram on Saturday. "It's Time For HIM to RETURN," he announced, as hundreds of fans flocked to the comments section to share their anticipation.

The actor posted the short video clip with the caption, "It's Time For HIM to RETURN. Our First Indian SUPER TEACHER- SUPER HERO. YES ! As Darkness And Evil prevails over Children of Today... Its time for him to return. He returns with a Message. He returns with a Teaching. For today's generation. Welcome Him. With both hands !!!!! Watch now teaser only on Bheeshm International YouTube channel."

In the short clip, Shaktimaan rotates, flies and lands in a school, where he sings, "Aazadi ke deewanon ne jung ladhi phir jaanein di, ang ang kat gaye magar anch watan par na ane di..." while looking at pictures of freedom fighters like Chandrasekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose and others.

Fans and internet users went on a trip down memory lane as they shared their love through comments. "You're my childhood hero .... mukesh sir," wrote one user, while another wrote, "Waitinggg sir.. Most powerful 1st superhero .., hmare shaktiman." "Watching your serials a lot in my childhood made my childhood very memorable," "I have missed school many times to see this," were some of the other comments on the teaser.

Watch the teaser here.

The show Shaktimaan originally aired in 1997 on Doordarshan and ran for more than 450 episodes.