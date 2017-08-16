Akshay Kumar Posts Video To Contribute For Indian Army Soldiers, Their Families

Highlights
- "It's our turn to make a contribution," says Akshay
- Home Minister Rajnath Singh has lauded Akshay's efforts
- Akshay was last seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
We owe them a lot & this is the least we can do..support our soldiers by contributing how much ever you can to #BharatKeVeer@rajnathsinghpic.twitter.com/C3TKuMNo3E— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 16, 2017
Home Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Akshay's efforts and replied, "Akshay Kumar ji your support to #BharatKeVeer is commendable."
Akshay Kumar ji your support to #BharatKeVeer is commendable. https://t.co/0hN47dcJQs— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 16, 2017
The Bharat Ke Veer portal was launched by Akshay in April. It enables people to contribute towards the families of martyred army jawans.
Akshay had also several pictures from the event on social media.
Such an Honour to Garland the sacred soil of the Sardar Post on #ValourDay. Launching my dream, #BharatKeVeer as we speak!! Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/JbJUoNbq5i— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2017
A heartfelt thank you to hon. @rajnathsingh,Shri. Rajiv Mehrishi and @paramiyer_ for making #BharatKeVeer possible pic.twitter.com/U0iOGicMp9— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2017
A Day I Found Hard To Hold Back My Tears...Support the families of our Bravehearts #BharatKeVeer Now LIVE --> https://t.co/wCPFZOYV7gpic.twitter.com/8wKGcaRYdD— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2017
On Republic Day (January 26), Akshay posted a video of himself, stating that he wants to start a website or mobile app to help these families financially. He had earlier donated Rs 9 lakh to a martyred jawan's family.
Akshay received his first National Award this year for his performance in Rustom. His films like Airlift, Baby and Holiday have been critically-acclaimed.
Akshay Kumar's last release is Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, based on the theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and focusses on the importance of better sanitation facilities in India, especially in rural areas.