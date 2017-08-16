Akshay Kumar Posts Video To Contribute For Indian Army Soldiers, Their Families

Akshay Kumar urged people to make donations to the Bharat Ke Veer website, mobile app, launched by the Indian government last April

  1. "It's our turn to make a contribution," says Akshay
  2. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has lauded Akshay's efforts
  3. Akshay was last seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
A day after Independence Day, actor Akshay Kumar urged people to make donations to the Bharat Ke Veer website, mobile app, launched by the Indian government last April. Akshay, 49, tweeted a video of himself, where he speaks about the martyred jawans and their contribution to the country. "It's our turn to make a contribution. Till now over Rs 10 crore has already been donated to the families of these soldiers. The idea is to get people to contribute and directly send the money to the person who have lost their loved ones. Let's do it together and make them proud of us," Akshay says in the video.
 

Home Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Akshay's efforts and replied, "Akshay Kumar ji your support to #BharatKeVeer is commendable."
 

The Bharat Ke Veer portal was launched by Akshay in April. It enables people to contribute towards the families of martyred army jawans.

Akshay had also several pictures from the event on social media.
 
 
 

On Republic Day (January 26), Akshay posted a video of himself, stating that he wants to start a website or mobile app to help these families financially. He had earlier donated Rs 9 lakh to a martyred jawan's family.

Akshay received his first National Award this year for his performance in Rustom. His films like Airlift, Baby and Holiday have been critically-acclaimed.

Akshay Kumar's last release is Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, based on the theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and focusses on the importance of better sanitation facilities in India, especially in rural areas.
 

