Akshay Kumar Posts Video To Contribute For Indian Army Soldiers, Their Families

Highlights "It's our turn to make a contribution," says Akshay Home Minister Rajnath Singh has lauded Akshay's efforts Akshay was last seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

We owe them a lot & this is the least we can do..support our soldiers by contributing how much ever you can to #BharatKeVeer@rajnathsinghpic.twitter.com/C3TKuMNo3E — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 16, 2017

Akshay Kumar ji your support to #BharatKeVeer is commendable. https://t.co/0hN47dcJQs — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 16, 2017

Such an Honour to Garland the sacred soil of the Sardar Post on #ValourDay. Launching my dream, #BharatKeVeer as we speak!! Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/JbJUoNbq5i — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2017

A Day I Found Hard To Hold Back My Tears...Support the families of our Bravehearts #BharatKeVeer Now LIVE --> https://t.co/wCPFZOYV7gpic.twitter.com/8wKGcaRYdD — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2017