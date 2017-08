Akshay Kumar And Bhumi Pednekar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Summed Up In One Pic

Highlights Dabboo Ratnani congratulated Akshay, Bhumi for the success of their film "On A 'Roll' @akshaykumar @psbhumi," wrote Mr Ratnani Toilet Ek Prem Katha has earned over Rs 120 crore so far

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar are celebrating the box office success of their latest filmand ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani has congratulated the actors in the most quirky way possible. Today, Mr Ratnani shared a picture on Instagram featuring Akshay and Bhumi, who are seen posing in the washroom, covered head-to-toe in toilet paper and smiling radiantly for the camera. The image has been aptly captioned as, "On A 'Roll' @akshaykumar @psbhumi @manishadratnani . Congrats Team #toilet #akshaykumar."has earned a little over Rs 120 crore at the box office so far. Last week, Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna posted a tweet celebrating the film's success ."So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKatha Hit Hit Hooray!," she wrote.See the cute picture shared by Dabboo Ratnani here:has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh and co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in key roles.focusses on the importance of sanitation in the country and addresses the problem of open defecation. The film is based on the theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi'scampaign.After, Akshay Kumar will feature inalong with superstar Rajinikanth. His other upcoming projects are -, which is being produced by wife Twinkle Khanna 's new production house Mrs Funnybones, and Reema Kagti 'sBhumi Pednekar is currently awaiting the release of, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.