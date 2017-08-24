Akshay Kumar And Bhumi Pednekar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Summed Up In One Pic Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a picture on Instagram featuring Akshay and Bhumi, who are seen posing in the washroom, covered head-to-toe in toilet paper

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Dabboo Ratnani congratulated Akshay, Bhumi for the success of their film "On A 'Roll' @akshaykumar @psbhumi," wrote Mr Ratnani Toilet Ek Prem Katha has earned over Rs 120 crore so far Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani has congratulated the actors in the most quirky way possible. Today, Mr Ratnani shared a picture on Instagram featuring Akshay and Bhumi, who are seen posing in the washroom, covered head-to-toe in toilet paper and smiling radiantly for the camera. The image has been aptly captioned as, "On A 'Roll' @akshaykumar @psbhumi @manishadratnani . Congrats Team #toilet #akshaykumar." Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has earned a little over Rs 120 crore at the box office so far. Last week,



See the cute picture shared by Dabboo Ratnani here:

On A 'Roll' @akshaykumar @psbhumi @manishadratnani . Congrats Team #toilet ##akshaykumar A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT



Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh and co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in key roles.



Toilet: Ek Prem Katha focusses on the importance of sanitation in the country and addresses the problem of open defecation. The film is based on the theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat campaign.



After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar will feature in 2.0 along with superstar Rajinikanth. His other upcoming projects are - Padman, which is being produced by wife Gold.



Bhumi Pednekar is currently awaiting the release of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.





