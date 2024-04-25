Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Reveals Sridevi, Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Performed At Her Sangeet

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor, in a recent chat with Galatta India revealed that Bollywood superstars Sridevi, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan performed at her wedding to Bharat Sahni in 2006 out of their love for her dad Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima told Galatta India, "Sridevi ji performed, Salman performed, everyone performed, Shah Rukh. They did it because of Dad, because of goodwill and love. They did it on their own, and it was fun. Everyone had a blast. All the stars who performed, did it dil se (from the heart), it was like ghar ki baat, like family."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also narrated the incident from her sangeet function when Salman Khan became a bartender, leading to a shortage of alcohol at the party. She shared, "Salman Khan was behind the bar, so sweet. Me being a fangirl and all of that, but it was very gracious and kind of Salman to bartend. The guests were enamoured, 'Oh my god, Salman is bartending.' They were chugging their drinks and coming to the bar."

Animal star Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all set to feature in the third part of the series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. Days after announcing the big news of her debut, Riddhima treated her fans and followers to some behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the upcoming show. In the pictures shared, Riddhima can be seen looking stunning in a royal blue gown. She captioned the images as "Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood wives S3. Coming soon. Only on Netflix." Bollywood Wives aka Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh dropped heart emojis below the post.

Last month, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the poster from the show and she wrote in an Instagram post, "More drama, more spice, and the most FABULOUS you've ever seen them be. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 coming soon only on Netflix." This is what Riddhima posted:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of actor Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor, is a Delhi-based jewelry designer. She is married to entrepreneur Bharat Sahni. The couple are parents to a daughter named Samara.