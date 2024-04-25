A Genelia D'Souza-Fardeen Khan Reunion At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi Screening

- Genelia with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Fardeen. (courtesy: geneliad)

Actor Fardeen Khan, who is all set to make a comeback after a hiatus of 14 years with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, received best wishes from actress Genelia D'Souza. Taking to Instagram stories, Genelia shared a photo from the premiere night of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Genelia and Fardeen posed happily together for the camera. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Wishing you all the best Fardeen Khan for Heeramandi all our love to you." Genelia and Fardeen have worked together in Life Partner.

She also posted a picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and captioned it, "Just saw 2 episodes of Heeramandi and it has me craving for more...what a world. what a journey you take us through to Sanjay sir..mesmerised as always loved loved loved the entire cast and what a super effort by the crew too Netflix this is truly special."

The premiere night of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar turned into a dazzling affair as several Bollywood stars graced the event on Wednesday in Mumbai.

From veteran actress Rekha to superstar Salman Khan, actress Alia Bhatt, Mrunal Thakur, Vicky Kaushal, several stars gathered together to root for Bhansali and his Heeramandi team.

Recently, during the grand trailer launch of the show in the national capital, he opened up about his role as Wali Mohammad in Heeramandi. He also got a little emotional while talked about his return to the acting space after a long time. "It's been a very long gap for me, it's been almost 14 years. I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity. I couldn't have hoped for a better opportunity as an actor to return to the screen," said Fardeen, who was last seen in 2010's Dulha Mil Gaya.

He also shared how Sanjay Leela Bhansali allows actors to "bring depth to the roles."Fardeen added, "For me, this was something I have never done and it was the perfect role for me. At the age I am, to come back to the screen, you come with a certain amount of life experience, and wisdom and you know you can you can contribute to the layers that Sanjay writes into all his characters. His characters are very intricate and very complex. There's nobody like him who writes characters. He goes across the spectrum and emotions, and he has this intuitive understanding of it. It's daunting to work with him, but at the same time, when you see it all together, it just all makes sense. I'm extremely grateful for this chance and so happy to be here."

Starring a talented ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, Heeramandi is set to be out on May 1.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, the project promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)