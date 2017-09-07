Aksar 2 Song Aaj Zid: Glimpse Of Zareen Khan And Gautam Rode's Romance The two-and-a-half minute song is both bold and sensuous and you will definitely love the chemistry between the actors

Share EMAIL PRINT Zareen Khan with Gautam Rode in Aksar 2. (Image courtesy: Twitter) New Delhi: Highlights The new song of Aksar 2 is titled Aaj Zid Zareen Khan romances Gautam Rode in the song Aksar 2 is a sequel to 2006's Aksar Aksar 2 was unveiled by the makers of the film on Wednesday and in less than 24 hours it has become one of the top trending songs on the Internet. The song, titled Aaj Zid, features the lead actors of the film. Gautam Rode can be seen romancing Shareen (Zareen Khan's on-screen name) in Aaj Zid. The two-and-a-half minute song is both bold and sensuous and you will definitely love the chemistry between the actors. Zareen looks like trouble in the song which Aaj Zid has been composed by Mithoon and sung by Arijit Singh.



Watch Aksar 2's Aaj Zid here:





Aksar 2 is a sequel to Emraan Hashmi and Udita Goswami's 2006 Aksar. The music of Aksar was composed by Himesh Reshammiya. His songs from films like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Soniye received a great response and are played even today. Aksar 2 is



Earlier, Emraan Hashmi had shared the trailer of the film and congratulated the team of Aksar 2 on Twitter. Have a look at his tweet here:

Eagerly awaiting #Aksar2. Here's wishing the film & its team a HIT tag. Sharing the theatrical trailer!https://t.co/ZOcUkPC33C — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 28, 2017



The film is scheduled to release in October. Zareen Khan will also feature in a horror film, titled 1921 - directed by Vikram Bhatt.



