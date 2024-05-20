Sonam Kapoor's Aww-Dorable Wish For Parents Anil And Sunita Kapoor On Their 40th Wedding Anniversary

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

One of Bollywood's much loved superstar Anil Kapoor recently touched a milestone after completing 40 years of marital bliss with his wife Sunita Kapoor. Celebrating her parents' 40 years of togetherness, actress Sonam Kapoor shared lovely pictures of the couple cutting a cake and alongside it, wrote an adorable wish. It read, "Happy happy anniversary to my anchors, to the best parents god blessed me with. I love you both so much. @kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor. By the way the Beatles “I want to hold your hand” is their song! How cute is that."

See what Sonam Kapoor posted:

On Sunday, Anil Kapoor shared some throwbacks, as well as unseen pictures on social media. Along with the pictures, the actor wrote, "Forty years ago today, I married the love of my life, my best friend, and my rock. Sunita, our journey began 11 years before that, and every moment since has been nothing short of epic. From our early days of love and laughter to raising our beautiful family, we've created countless memories that fill my heart with joy and pride."

He added, "Our marriage has been a tapestry of adventures, challenges, and triumphs, all woven together with the threads of unwavering love and mutual respect. You've stood by me through thick and thin, and your strength, grace, and compassion have always inspired me to be a better man.Thank you for your endless support, your wisdom, and your boundless love. As we celebrate this incredible milestone, I am filled with gratitude for every single moment we've shared. Here's to the past 40 years, and to many more decades of love, laughter, and togetherness. I love you more than words can express, Sonu! Happy anniversary, my love."

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post for his wife:

Anil Kapoor married Sunita in 1984. They are parents to actress Sonam Kapoor, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor.